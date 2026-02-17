What The Inevitable Truth Believes

Although conservative Christians generally agree on biblical inerrancy, Christ’s deity, and salvation by grace, three major fault lines divide us on foundational issues that shape other theological issues.

Every post you read, every book you study, and every sermon you hear is filtered through the author’s or preacher’s theological framework. Understanding these fault lines not only sharpens your discernment; it helps you evaluate what you’re being taught and why.

The internet has dramatically lowered the barrier to entry for anyone offering spiritual advice. Background credentials are rarely offered, doctrinal positions are seldom disclosed, and the reader is left to discern truth from error without adequate context. You need to know not just what someone teaches but where they stand theologically before you can properly evaluate what they are saying.

The Bereans in Acts 17:11 model the right response:

“Now these Jews were more noble than those in Thessalonica; they received the word with all eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see if these things were so.”

They didn’t simply accept what Paul taught because he was an apostle. They verified it against Scripture.

That standard applies no less today.

My purpose here is not to argue every position exhaustively or convince you to adopt one over another. My intent is to identify the most significant theological divides within conservative evangelicalism, explain generally what each position teaches, and state where I stand; so you understand the framework behind everything I write.

Informed believers make better disciples and I will offer additional posts to dive deeper into this in the future.

The Three Primary Divisions

Calvinism vs. Arminianism asks whether God’s sovereign choice or man’s free will determines salvation. Dispensationalism vs. Covenant Theology asks whether God has one people throughout history or separate programs for Israel and the Church. This obviously impacts how the end times and Revelation is interpreted. Lordship Salvation vs. Free Grace asks whether true faith necessarily includes repentance, submission, and fruit, or whether someone can be saved while living carnally without transformation.

These aren’t academic exercises. One’s position on these issues determines how to present the gospel, interpret prophecy, counsel believers, and recognize genuine conversion.

These divisions are rarely clean or simple. Theologians frequently hold positions that cross multiple camps, combining elements from different schools of thought.

For example, John MacArthur, is Calvinist in his soteriology, Modified Dispensationalist in his hermeneutics, and Lordship Salvation in his evangelism. R.C. Sproul was Calvinist and Lordship but aligned with Covenant Theology rather than Dispensationalism. Charles Ryrie was Modified Arminian, Dispensationalist, and Free Grace; representing a completely different combination.

Understanding these fault lines can help you navigate evangelical Christianity with discernment and reveals why men who agree on inerrancy can disagree sharply on other doctrines.

For purposes of disclosure, I am generally Calvinist, Dispensational and Lordship.

Abridged Doctrinal Statement

Here is a summary of what I believe - The Doctrines of Faith

The Holy Scriptures

Core Position: The sixty-six books of the Bible are God’s inerrant, infallible, verbally inspired Word and constitute the sole authority for faith and practice.

Critical Verse: 2 Timothy 3:16 - “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness.”

This verse establishes both the divine origin (breathed out by God) and comprehensive authority of Scripture. The term “breathed out” (theopneustos) affirms plenary verbal inspiration; every word originates from God Himself.

Critical Verse: 2 Peter 1:20-21 - “Knowing this first of all, that no prophecy of Scripture comes from someone’s own interpretation. For no prophecy was ever produced by the will of man, but men spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit.”

This passage confirms dual authorship; human authors wrote exactly what God intended without error, being “carried along” by the Holy Spirit.

God - The Trinity

Core Position: One God eternally exists in three coequal, consubstantial Persons: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

Critical Verse: Matthew 28:19 - “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”

The singular “name” with three distinct Persons establishes both the unity of essence and the plurality of Persons within the Godhead.

God the Father

Core Position: The Father orders all things according to His sovereign purpose, decreeing all that comes to pass while remaining neither author nor approver of sin. He chose in eternity past those whom He would save.

Critical Verse: Ephesians 1:4-5 - “Even as He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and blameless before Him. In love He predestined us for adoption to Himself as sons through Jesus Christ, according to the purpose of His will.”

This verse establishes unconditional election and predestination, grounded solely in God’s sovereign will and accomplished before creation.

God the Son

Core Position: Jesus Christ is eternal God, the second Person of the Trinity, who took on full human nature without sin. He accomplished redemption through His substitutionary death and bodily resurrection.

Critical Verse: John 1:1, 14 - “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God... And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen His glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.”

This passage affirms both Christ’s eternal deity and His incarnation; the eternal Word who was God took on human flesh.

Critical Verse: 2 Corinthians 5:21 - “For our sake He made Him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God.”

This establishes the substitutionary nature of the atonement; Christ, who was sinless, bore our sin so we might receive His righteousness.

God the Holy Spirit

Core Position: The Holy Spirit is eternal God, the third Person of the Trinity, who convicts, regenerates, baptizes, indwells, sanctifies, and seals all believers. The miraculous sign gifts have ceased.

Critical Verse: 1 Corinthians 12:13 - “For in one Spirit we were all baptized into one body—Jews or Greeks, slaves or free—and all were made to drink of one Spirit.”

This verse establishes Spirit baptism as the means by which all believers are placed into the Body of Christ at conversion.

Critical Verse: Ephesians 1:13-14 - “In Him you also, when you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, and believed in Him, were sealed with the promised Holy Spirit, who is the guarantee of our inheritance until we acquire possession of it, to the praise of His glory.”

The sealing of the Spirit guarantees eternal security and serves as God’s down payment on our future inheritance.

Man

Core Position: Man was created in God’s image, free of sin. Through Adam’s sin, all humanity became inherently corrupt, spiritually dead, and utterly unable to save themselves apart from divine grace.

Critical Verse: Romans 5:12 - “Therefore, just as sin came into the world through one man, and death through sin, and so death spread to all men because all sinned.”

This establishes both original sin and imputed guilt; all humanity fell in Adam and inherited a corrupt nature.

Critical Verse: Ephesians 2:1-3 - “And you were dead in the trespasses and sins in which you once walked, following the course of this world, following the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that is now at work in the sons of disobedience—among whom we all once lived in the passions of our flesh, carrying out the desires of the body and the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, like the rest of mankind.”

This confirms total depravity; unregenerate man is spiritually dead, enslaved to sin, and under God’s wrath.

Salvation - Election

Core Position: God unconditionally chose in Christ, before creation, all whom He would save. This election is grounded solely in God’s sovereign grace, not in any foreseen faith or merit.

Critical Verse: Romans 9:11, 16 - “Though they were not yet born and had done nothing either good or bad—in order that God’s purpose of election might continue, not because of works but because of Him who calls... So then it depends not on human will or exertion, but on God, who has mercy.”

This passage destroys any notion of election based on foreseen faith or works; election precedes existence and depends entirely on God’s sovereign mercy.

Salvation - Atonement

Core Position: Christ’s death fully satisfied God’s justice, propitiated His wrath, and purchased eternal redemption for all whom the Father gave Him.

Critical Verse: Romans 3:25-26 - “Whom God put forward as a propitiation by His blood, to be received by faith. This was to show God’s righteousness, because in His divine forbearance He had passed over former sins. It was to show His righteousness at the present time, so that He might be just and the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus.”

Propitiation means Christ’s death satisfied God’s wrath against sin, allowing God to remain just while justifying sinners.

Salvation - Regeneration

Core Position: Regeneration is a supernatural work of the Holy Spirit by which spiritual life is given to those dead in sin. It is instantaneous and precedes faith.

Critical Verse: John 3:3, 5 - “Jesus answered him, ‘Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born again he cannot see the kingdom of God... Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God.’”

This establishes the absolute necessity of spiritual rebirth by the Holy Spirit for salvation.

Critical Verse: Titus 3:5 - “He saved us, not because of works done by us in righteousness, but according to His own mercy, by the washing of regeneration and renewal of the Holy Spirit.”

Regeneration is accomplished solely by God’s mercy and the Spirit’s power, not by human effort.

Salvation - Justification

Core Position: Justification is God’s legal declaration that the believing sinner is righteous through the imputation of Christ’s righteousness, received by faith alone apart from works.

Critical Verse: Romans 4:4-5 - “Now to the one who works, his wages are not counted as a gift but as his due. And to the one who does not work but believes in Him who justifies the ungodly, his faith is counted as righteousness.”

This excludes all human merit from justification; God declares the ungodly righteous through faith alone.

Critical Verse: Romans 3:28 - “For we hold that one is justified by faith apart from works of the law.”

The Reformation principle of sola fide is clearly established; justification comes through faith alone.

Salvation - Sanctification

Core Position: Positional sanctification occurs instantaneously at conversion; progressive sanctification is the lifelong process of conforming to Christ’s image through the Spirit’s work.

Critical Verse: 1 Thessalonians 4:3 - “For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you abstain from sexual immorality.”

God’s will for every believer includes progressive growth in holiness.

Salvation - Security

Core Position: All true believers are eternally secure in Christ. Those who fall away demonstrate they were never genuinely saved.

Critical Verse: John 10:27-29 - “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me. I give them eternal life, and they will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of My hand. My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father’s hand.”

Christ Himself guarantees the eternal security of all true believers; none can be lost.

Critical Verse: 1 John 2:19 - “They went out from us, but they were not of us; for if they had been of us, they would have continued with us. But they went out, that it might become plain that they all are not of us.”

This verse addresses apostasy; those who permanently depart from the faith demonstrate they never possessed saving faith.

The Church

Core Position: The universal church consists of all regenerate believers. It began at Pentecost and will be completed at the rapture. Local churches should be autonomous, elder-led assemblies practicing the ordinances of baptism and communion.

Critical Verse: 1 Corinthians 12:13 - “For in one Spirit we were all baptized into one body—Jews or Greeks, slaves or free—and all were made to drink of one Spirit.”

This establishes the formation of the church through Spirit baptism, creating one unified Body of believers.

Critical Verse: Ephesians 5:25-27 - “Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave Himself up for her, that He might sanctify her, having cleansed her by the washing of water with the word, so that He might present the church to Himself in splendor, without spot or wrinkle or any such thing, that she might be holy and without blemish.”

This reveals Christ’s relationship to the church as His bride and His sanctifying work within her.

Angels - Satan and Demons

Core Position: Satan is a created angel who rebelled against God, introduced sin into humanity, and remains God’s enemy until his eternal punishment in the lake of fire.

Critical Verse: Revelation 20:10 - “And the devil who had deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire and sulfur where the beast and the false prophet were, and they will be tormented day and night forever and ever.”

This confirms Satan’s final defeat and eternal conscious punishment.

Last Things - Rapture and Tribulation

Core Position: Christ will rapture the church before the seven-year tribulation, during which God’s righteous judgments will be poured out on an unbelieving world.

Critical Verse: 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 - “For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord.”

This establishes the rapture as Christ’s personal return to remove believers from earth before judgment.

Last Things - Second Coming and Millennium

Core Position: After the tribulation, Christ will return to establish His thousand-year reign on earth from David’s throne, fulfilling God’s promises to Israel.

Critical Verse: Revelation 20:4, 6 - “Then I saw thrones, and seated on them were those to whom the authority to judge was committed... Blessed and holy is the one who shares in the first resurrection! Over such the second death has no power, but they will be priests of God and of Christ, and they will reign with Him for a thousand years.”

This establishes the literal thousand-year reign of Christ with resurrected saints.

Last Things - Eternal State

Core Position: After final judgment, believers will dwell eternally with God in the new heavens and new earth, while unbelievers suffer eternal conscious punishment in the lake of fire.

Critical Verse: Revelation 20:15 - “And if anyone’s name was not found written in the book of life, he was thrown into the lake of fire.”

This confirms the eternal separation of the wicked from God in conscious punishment.

Critical Verse: Revelation 21:3-4 - “And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be His people, and God Himself will be with them as their God. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.’”

This describes the eternal state of the redeemed: perfect fellowship with God without sin, suffering, or death.

