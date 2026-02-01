The Internet has spawned many false prophets. I will not give them a platform, so here is my comment policy.

Non-Negotiable Gospel Essentials

I will not debate these foundational truths:

1. The Deity of Christ Jesus is fully God.

John 1:1: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

2. The Trinity One God in three persons—Father, Son, Holy Spirit.

Matthew 28:19: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”

3. Salvation by Grace Alone Through Faith Alone

No works contribute to salvation.

Ephesians 2:8-9: “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.” Galatians 1:8-9: “But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be accursed. As we have said before, so now I say again: If anyone is preaching to you a gospel contrary to the one you received, let him be accursed.”

4. Substitutionary Atonement

Christ died in our place, bearing God’s wrath for our sins.

2 Corinthians 5:21: “For our sake He made Him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God.”

5. Bodily Resurrection of Christ

Without this, there is no gospel.

1 Corinthians 15:14: “And if Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is in vain and your faith is in vain.”

6. Authority and Inerrancy of Scripture

God’s Word is inspired, authoritative, and error-free.

2 Timothy 3:16: “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness.”

Anyone denying these truths promotes a false gospel.

1 John 2:22: “Who is the liar but he who denies that Jesus is the Christ? This is the antichrist, he who denies the Father and the Son.”

My approach follows Scripture

Titus 3:10-11: “As for a person who stirs up division, after warning him once and then twice, have nothing more to do with him, knowing that such a person is warped and sinful; he is self-condemned.”

I’ll state the truth clearly, warn once or twice, then move on.

Secondary doctrines? Let’s discuss. Gospel essentials? Non-negotiable.