Biblical Prayer: How Scripture Teaches Us to Approach God
Transform your prayer life through Scripture's timeless principles and Christ's perfect example.
22 hrs ago
Thad M Brown
June 2025
The Inevitable Truth: Born Sinful or Become Sinful?
Understanding our sin nature isn't just theology; it's the foundation for understanding everything else.
Jun 28
Thad M Brown
Biblical wisdom for choosing leaders who honor God's design for government
Jun 27
Thad M Brown
The Perseverance of the Saints: God's Threefold Guarantee
God's grip never loosens; His children never slip from His sovereign hands.
Jun 21
Thad M Brown
Exploring the biblical distinction between temptation and sin, and what it means for how we view others and ourselves.
Jun 14
Thad M Brown
Christ didn't just die for your salvation
2 Timothy 2:8 “Remember Jesus Christ, risen from the dead...”
Jun 7
Thad M Brown
The Uncomfortable Truth: Why Your Free Will Can't Save You
Dismantling the Myth That Made Salvation All About You
May 31
Thad M Brown
The Divine Paradox: God's Perfect Judgment vs. Man's Flawed Standards
Isaiah 55:8-9 "For My thoughts are not your thoughts...My ways [are] higher than your ways..."
May 24
Thad M Brown
PROVEN, NOT PERFECT: The Truth About Christian Maturity
Why Years as a Christian Matter Less Than Trials Endured
May 17
Thad M Brown
The Three Apostolic Creeds: A Comparative Analysis
A compendium of what Christians believe
May 10
Thad M Brown
Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God
Sometimes, the truth is not all rosy.
May 3
Thad M Brown
April 2025
Uniquely Designed for Purpose: How Personality and Spiritual Gifts Shape the Body of Christ
Genesis 1:27 states “So God created mankind in his own image…”
Apr 26
Thad M Brown
