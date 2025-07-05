The Inevitable Truth

June 2025

The Inevitable Truth: Born Sinful or Become Sinful?
Understanding our sin nature isn't just theology; it's the foundation for understanding everything else.
  
Thad M Brown
When Trees Choose Their Own Destruction
Biblical wisdom for choosing leaders who honor God's design for government
  
Thad M Brown
2
The Perseverance of the Saints: God's Threefold Guarantee
God's grip never loosens; His children never slip from His sovereign hands.
  
Thad M Brown
Born This Way? Or Tempted This Way?
Exploring the biblical distinction between temptation and sin, and what it means for how we view others and ourselves.
  
Thad M Brown
7
Christ didn't just die for your salvation
2 Timothy 2:8 “Remember Jesus Christ, risen from the dead...”
  
Thad M Brown

May 2025

The Uncomfortable Truth: Why Your Free Will Can't Save You
Dismantling the Myth That Made Salvation All About You
  
Thad M Brown
7
The Divine Paradox: God's Perfect Judgment vs. Man's Flawed Standards
Isaiah 55:8-9 "For My thoughts are not your thoughts...My ways [are] higher than your ways..."
  
Thad M Brown
4
PROVEN, NOT PERFECT: The Truth About Christian Maturity
Why Years as a Christian Matter Less Than Trials Endured
  
Thad M Brown
2
The Three Apostolic Creeds: A Comparative Analysis
A compendium of what Christians believe
  
Thad M Brown
3
Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God
Sometimes, the truth is not all rosy.
  
Thad M Brown
4

April 2025

