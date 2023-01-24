About “The Inevitable Truth!”

At The Inevitable Truth, we share weekly insights on biblical principles to enrich your life, family, and career. Join us in embracing Godly truths that bring peace and purpose.

The Inevitable Truth: A Journey Home 👋

The email arrived on an ordinary Tuesday—"50th High School Reunion Planning Committee Volunteers Needed." The sender's name caught my eye immediately: the same girl who had unknowingly captured my teenage attraction decades ago, whose smile I had admired from across crowded hallways.

I paused, coffee cup midway to my lips, as memories from half a century ago suddenly resurfaced with unexpected clarity.

Names and faces I hadn't thought about in decades scrolled through my mind: the friend with the infectious laugh, the quiet girl who always had a kind word when it mattered most, and the companions who had witnessed my awkward, hopeful youth.

Something stirred within me—a desire to reconnect, yes, but also something more profound.

"I can build the website," I typed in response, not fully understanding why this particular opportunity felt so significant. After all, I had declined plenty of volunteer positions over the years.

Sharon and Thad Brown

As I began gathering photos, stories, and contact information for classmates scattered across the country, I realized what made this project different. These weren't just random individuals from my past. These were people who had witnessed my formative years, shared lunchroom conversations, and, in countless small ways, contributed to the person I had become—long before careers, marriages, children, and grandchildren transformed us all.

The revelation hit me with gentle but unmistakable clarity: God had orchestrated this reunion for a purpose beyond nostalgia.

My technical skills and organizational abilities weren't just tools for creating a digital meeting place. They were gifts entrusted to me for something far more meaningful—an opportunity to share the most significant truth I had discovered in all my years since graduation.

And so "The Inevitable Truth" was born—a weekly testament to the gospel of Jesus Christ sent faithfully to those same classmates who once shared homeroom with me. I’ve crafted messages of hope, salvation, and eternal perspectives for over two years and counting.

Some engaged thoughtfully, others questioned respectfully, and many remained silent. Who ultimately embraced the truth? Only God knows.

But even if just one heart was transformed through these digital testimonies, every hour spent researching, writing, and praying was infinitely worthwhile.

Because some truths truly are inevitable—and the most important ones are worth sharing with those who've walked beside us, even if only for a season.

Who Is The Inevitable Truth For?

The Inevitable Truth is crafted for:

Spiritual Seekers : Whether new to the Bible or deepening your spiritual journey, our insights aim to enhance your understanding of biblical truths, much like the Bereans in Acts 17:11 , who “examined the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so.”

Faithful Families : For parents committed to integrating biblical teachings into their family life, we draw on passages such as 2 Timothy 2:15 , which encourages you to “study to show yourself approved” and live following His word.

Purpose-Driven Professionals: If you're striving to align your career with your faith, our content, grounded in biblical authority, provides guidance—believing, as in 1 Corinthians 2:16, that through the Bible, “we have the mind of God.”

Who Am I?

I am a faithful disciple of the Bible, sharing timely insights for today’s world.

Guided by principles of biblical inerrancy and Reformed theology, I want to clarify often misunderstood and disregarded teachings inspired by John 17:17 , “Thy word is truth.”

My commitment is to convey messages through expository analysis, focusing strictly on the Word and ensuring that all assertions are biblically supported.

My mission aligns with Romans 1:16, which states that we should be “not ashamed of the gospel,” which we deem “the power of God for salvation.”

Best Issues

Still not sure if The Inevitable Truth is for you?

Here are some of our most-read issues—so you can decide for yourself!

Good Times Create Weak Men: Is God in control, even in our current political environment? What is He doing with the world order?

How to Correctly Interpret the Bible: Are we able to understand scripture? If so, how? And what are the most commonly misrepresented verses?

Understanding the Book of Revelation: This may be the most critical book of the Bible at this stage in history. Perhaps the best way to understand it is to review its characters and events.

And yes, when you subscribe to The Inevitable Truth, you instantly get access to our entire archive of over 100 issues. Including popular mini-series such as:

My Promise To You

Biblical Accuracy : We promise to deliver content deeply rooted in scripture, presenting truths that challenge and inspire, and are ever faithful to doctrines overlooked by many.

Insightful and Practical Content : You can expect thought-provoking and practical content to help you navigate personal, familial, and professional challenges with faith and clarity.

Community Engagement: We pledge to foster a community of like-minded individuals who seek enrichment through scripture, valuing your insights and engagement as we explore these profound teachings together.

