“Joseph the carpenter” 1642 by Georges de la Tour (1593 - 1652)

The Sacred-Secular Lie

American Christianity has swallowed a deceptive lie: that real ‘ministry’ happens at church, while work is a necessary evil we endure to pay bills and maybe create opportunities for evangelism.

This compartmentalization produces Christians known for incompetence and excuses rather than excellence and results.

I’ve watched countless believers contradict their testimony by delivering a substandard work ethic while plastering Bible verses in their cubicles.

They mistake membership for ministry; they replace marketplace competence with Christian clichés; and they confuse talking about Jesus with demonstrating His character.

Biblical Excellence, Not Religious Mediocrity

Scripture doesn’t separate spiritual from secular work.

Colossians 3:23-24 commands: “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ.”

Notice Paul doesn’t say “whatever you do in church.” He says whatever you do. Your spreadsheets. Your peer relationships. Your customer service. Your project management.

Daniel didn’t lecture Nebuchadnezzar about God; he administered government with unmatched wisdom. Joseph didn’t evangelize his way to Egyptian leadership; he demonstrated unmatched administrative genius with moral integrity. The centurion didn’t impress Jesus with his tithing and synagogue attendance record; he demonstrated exceptional leadership and faith within a pagan military structure.

The Competence Crisis in Christianity

Sadly, we all too often see Christians in the workplace as analogous to “substandard” employees.

That should never be the case!

John MacArthur, in his sermon “A Theology of Work”, observes:

“Our Christian faith sanctifies work. All of work is designed to demonstrate the nobility of man to show that he is created in the image of God.”

(Grace to You sermon no. 80-362, December 12, 2010)

R. C. Sproul, in The Holiness of God (and reiterated in his article “God’s Will and Your Job”), states:

“For a work to be considered good it must not only conform outwardly to the law of God, but it must be motivated inwardly by a sincere love for God.”

(Chosen by God, Tyndale House Publishers, 1986, p. 107)

A. W. Pink, in The Attributes of God, declares:

“God is only truly known in the soul as we yield ourselves to Him, submit to His authority, and regulate all the details of our lives by His holy precepts and commandments.”

(The Attributes of God, chapter 1: “The Knowledge of God,” [various reprints], p. 22)

Excellence as Apologetics

Your professional competence preaches a sermon your coworkers can’t ignore. When unbelievers see Christians who:

Solve problems others avoid. Deliver projects ahead of schedule. Take responsibility without deflecting.

They encounter something extraordinary. Excellence requires no explanation; it provokes the question: “What makes you different?”

Proverbs 22:29 declares: “Do you see a man skillful in his work? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before obscure men.”

Skill creates platforms. Competence opens doors. Excellence earns influence that tracts alone never can.

Practical Implementation

Stop treating work as an inconvenient interruption to “real ministry.” Start recognizing professional excellence as worship.

Master your craft. Invest in both skills and spiritual disciplines. Read industry publications alongside your Bible. Pursue professional growth with the same devotion you bring to Sunday worship.

Measure yourself against the enterprise's best, not the church average. Your competition isn’t other Christians; it’s the absolute best in your field.

Then, let excellence create conversations. When you consistently outperform, people ask why. There, your faith matters, after your competence has earned credibility.

The Eternal Perspective

God owns everything, and He demands superior stewardship. Your employer’s resources are ultimately His resources. Your time at work is His time. Your professional reputation reflects on His name.

Stop separating Monday from Sunday. Start seeing your workspace as holy ground where competence becomes ministry.

Your coworkers don’t need another religious sales pitch; they need to see Christianity that works in the real world, demonstrated through Christians who work with an “as-for-the-Lord” excellence.