The Goal

When Christ commanded us to “make disciples,” why does it matter?

Beyond simple obedience, what’s truly at stake?

Everything.

Every person you encounter will exist forever, somewhere.

Their eternal destination hinges entirely on their relationship with Christ.

But before we can grasp what’s at stake, we need to understand human nature itself.

What happens when we die?

What happens when we’re resurrected?

Scripture answers these questions with precision, and the answers transform how we approach evangelism, discipleship, and our own eternal hope.

The Biblical Framework

1 Thessalonians 5:23 makes a striking claim about us: “Now may the God of peace Himself sanctify you completely, and may your whole spirit and soul and body be kept blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

At first glance, this appears to support three distinct parts.

But Paul isn’t giving us an anatomy lesson.

John MacArthur explains in his commentary on 1 Thessalonians that Paul uses “spirit and soul and body” for rhetorical completeness rather than anatomical precision (1 & 2 Thessalonians, Moody Press). MacArthur writes that “No Scripture text ascribes different, distinct substance and functions to the spirit and soul” and argues the non-material part of man has various capacities, but it is “untenable to arbitrarily separate the spirit from the soul.”

R.C. Sproul taught “substantial dichotomy” in his systematic theology, explaining in “The Soul’s Quest for God” that soul and spirit refer to the same immaterial essence viewed from different perspectives. He wrote: “We have a real body (material substance) and a real soul (immaterial substance)” (The Origin of the Soul, Ligonier).

Louis Berkhof states it clearly in “Systematic Theology”: “The Bible teaches that man is composed of two, and only two, distinct elements or substances, namely, body and soul.”

Soul often emphasizes earthly life and personal existence. Spirit often emphasizes the God-ward dimension and eternal nature. Yet these are two terms describing one immaterial reality from different angles.

Why This Matters for Eternity

Understanding human nature as body and soul/spirit directly impacts how we comprehend resurrection and eternal judgment.

Death separates these two components temporarily.

Your immaterial essence continues consciously after physical death in either paradise or torment.

But God designed humans as embodied beings, and He will restore that design permanently for all humanity.

The Seed Principle

1 Corinthians 15:35-44 provides another truth: “But someone will ask, ‘How are the dead raised? With what kind of body do they come?’ You foolish person! What you sow does not come to life unless it dies. And what you sow is not the body that is to be, but a bare kernel, perhaps of wheat or of some other grain. But God gives it a body as He has chosen, and to each kind of seed its own body.”

Paul continues: “So is it with the resurrection of the dead. What is sown is perishable; what is raised is imperishable. It is sown in dishonor; it is raised in glory. It is sown in weakness; it is raised in power. It is sown a natural body; it is raised a spiritual body.”

This seed principle reveals something profound about eternal destiny.

The body you inhabit now bears no resemblance to what you’ll receive.

Just as a seed reveals nothing about the mature plant, your present body cannot show you your eternal form.

Bodies Fitted for Glory

For believers, Philippians 3:21 promises: “Who will transform our lowly body to be like His glorious body, by the power that enables Him even to subject all things to Himself.”

Christ’s resurrected body demonstrates this reality.

He was physical, touchable, recognizable.

He ate and drank.

He walked through walls.

He bore His crucifixion scars.

His body was suited perfectly for eternal glory; it was imperishable, powerful, and glorious.

Bodies Fitted for Judgment

Scripture consistently teaches that unbelievers will also receive resurrected bodies.

Daniel 12:2 declares: “And many of those who sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt.” John 5:28-29 confirms this: “Do not marvel at this, for an hour is coming when all who are in the graves will hear His voice and come out; those who have done good to the resurrection of life, and those who have done evil to the resurrection of judgment.” Matthew 10:28 reveals the sobering reality: “And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear Him who can destroy both soul and body in hell.”

Both destinies require embodied existence.

Both involve bodies fitted for their eternal state.

The wicked will not receive glorified, imperishable bodies like believers.

Their resurrected bodies will be suited for eternal conscious punishment, capable of experiencing the full weight of God’s judgment.

The Implications

This understanding transforms how you view physical suffering, aging, and death.

Your body is the seed, not the harvest.

Its current limitations don’t define your eternal capacity.

Its present glory or shame doesn’t determine your future form.

God will provide a body perfectly suited for eternal fellowship with Him or eternal separation from Him, based solely on your relationship with Christ.

For believers: imperishable, glorious, powerful, spiritual bodies suited for eternal life. For unbelievers: resurrected bodies capable of experiencing eternal judgment.

The Bottom Line

You are body and soul/spirit now.

The intermediate state between death and resurrection involves your immaterial essence consciously experiencing either paradise or torment.

But God’s ultimate plan restores embodied existence for all humanity.

You will be body and soul/spirit eternally.

The question isn’t whether you’ll have a body again.

It’s what that body will experience forever.

