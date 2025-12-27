Noah’s Ark 1846 by Edward Hicks

Introduction to Posts 5-1

From the devastating implications of Noah’s flood for free-will theology, to diagnosing how Bible reading habits reveal true beliefs about God’s authority, to witnessing Christ’s reflection through John MacArthur’s 56 years of faithful consistency, to confronting the urgent reality that evil escalates as we approach Christ’s return, to accepting God’s sovereignty over political outcomes—these posts force the question every believer must answer: Will you submit to Scripture’s actual teaching, or will you conform truth to your preferences? Your response determines whether you’re building on rock or sand as the final days unfold.

If salvation depends on man’s free will, what went catastrophically wrong at Noah’s flood?

This post confronts the theological implications of a historical reality: 750 million to 4 billion people perished in Noah’s flood while only eight survived. The question devastates free-will theology: Were billions of people saddled with totally impotent free wills, unable to muster enough self-determination to choose God despite lifespans extending hundreds of years?

The answer reveals God’s sovereign election as the only biblically consistent explanation for salvation throughout history.

Christ Himself validated Noah’s flood as literal history in Matthew 24:37-39, comparing it to His Second Coming. The flood demonstrates that without God’s intervening mercy in election, no man would ever be saved; all would continue rejecting Him eternally.

Key Challenge: Is it not more believable that were it not for God’s intervention in election, no man would ever be saved? Your eternal salvation is guaranteed not by your will, but by God’s sovereign choice (Ephesians 1:4-5, John 6:39).

Post #4: What Your Bible Reading Habits Actually Reveal

How you read Scripture exposes what you believe about God.

This post diagnoses the spiritual disease of treating Scripture like fortune cookies; extracting motivational commentary while avoiding anything that challenges predetermined theology. Most Christians have mastered the art of making God say what they want to hear: Philippians 4:13 becomes about athletic performance, Jeremiah 29:11 about career advancement, and Romans 8:28 about favorable problem resolution.

The Pharisees prove that biblical knowledge without biblical submission is not just useless; it’s damning.

True biblical reading requires a fundamental shift: you don’t stand over Scripture; you stand under it. The question changes from “What can I get from this passage?” to “What does this reveal about God’s character?” When Scripture clearly contradicts your preferences, opinions, or lifestyle, what wins? That answer reveals your true theology.

Key Challenge: You’re not seeking God’s will; you’re seeking God’s endorsement of your will. Do you submit before you understand, or do you conform truth to your desires?

Post #3: Reflecting Upon Christ Through the Life of John MacArthur

When faithfulness becomes sight, Christ’s reflection shines brightest in the servant who pointed beyond himself.

This memorial to John MacArthur (1939-2025) reveals Christ through six dimensions of faithful ministry: consistency (56 years at one church), contentment (channeling royalties into ministry rather than personal wealth), courage (reopening Grace Community Church during government mandates), character (56 years without scandal), cultivation (mentoring thousands through daily exposition), and constancy (enduring to the very end).

What made John extraordinary was not John himself but Christ shining through his faithful surrender.

The post demonstrates how one man’s lifetime of systematic Scripture exposition, unwavering doctrinal fidelity, and consistent character became a mirror reflecting Christ to millions worldwide. His simple policy on book contracts - ”I never negotiate; I accept whatever they offer” - embodied trust in God’s providence over profit.

Key Challenge: Although we will miss John MacArthur, it was Christ who allowed us to see Him through a faithful man’s lifelong journey from faith to sight. Does your life point others beyond yourself to the Light of the World, or does your ministry reflect primarily your own glory?

“If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you.” (John 15:18)

This prophetic analysis confronts the convergence of biblical prophecy with contemporary reality, signaling the final stages of human history before Christ’s return. Evil doesn’t plateau; it escalates (2 Timothy 3:13). The hatred of truth doesn’t remain static; it intensifies. Persecution isn’t incidental to Christianity; it’s intrinsic to it.

Conservative political positions alone will not save anyone from the impending wrath of God.

The post applies the Noahic Principle: just as God preserved Noah from judgment on a wicked world, He promises deliverance for His people from final earthly judgment through the Rapture. The culture that once maintained respect for Christian values is rapidly abandoning even that pretense, fulfilling Romans 1:28’s divine judgment—a society given over to moral confusion.

Key Challenge: As evil escalates and the window of opportunity narrows, will you align yourself with a world destined for judgment, or will you flee to the only refuge that can save you, Christ Jesus? Today, now is the favorable time; now is the day of salvation (2 Corinthians 6:2).

Post #1: Good Times Create Weak Men

“Do not be deceived: God is not mocked...” (Galatians 6:7)

This is the most convicting post of 2025 because it confronts American Christianity’s comfortable delusion.

The cyclical proverb “weak men create hard times, hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men” reveals where America stands today; good times have created weak men enthralled with political identity rather than biblical truth.

The post provides seven devastating biblical realities for weak Christians seeking political salvation: (1) God is in control, not politicians (Psalm 46:10); (2) God is punishing the world and dealing with the U.S. (Romans 1:18-25); (3) God may give America the ruler most deserve (1 Samuel 8:6-18); (4) Our citizenship is in heaven, not Washington (Philippians 3:20); (5) Men will continue worsening, not improving (2 Timothy 3:13); (6) His people will not be abandoned (Romans 8:38-39); and (7) He decides the outcome, not voters.

Key Challenge: You want capitalism to win and solve all problems created by left-wing socialism. But what if God decides differently? Are you prepared to trust His sovereignty when the political outcome contradicts your preferences? God is still in control; then again, He could choose to let capitalism win.

Moving Forward into 2026

These five posts represent more than popular content; they reveal where biblical truth confronts contemporary compromise most directly.

As we enter 2026, The Inevitable Truth will sharpen its focus on Christ’s actual command in Matthew 28:19-20: making disciple-makers who make disciple-makers.

Not simply making converts.

Not merely teaching Bible knowledge.

Making disciples who obey everything Christ taught and who themselves multiply other disciple-makers.

This is the missing element in American Christianity: multiplication, not addition.

The Great Commission doesn’t call us to fill churches with passive consumers; it commands us to multiply disciples capable of making disciples.

The time for comfortable Christianity has expired.

Until next week,

Thad M Brown

P.S. Which of these ten posts challenged you most? Reply and let me know—I read every response personally.