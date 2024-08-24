There is a modern proverb (often attributed to the novelist G. Michael Hopf) that goes, “Weak men create hard times, hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men.”

The expression sums up the cyclical nature of the rise and fall of civilizations – and possibly indicates where America is today – that good times have created weak men.

Specifically, with the upcoming election, it is easy to see how so many are enthralled with the color of the Democratic candidate’s skin, even without any specific policies outside of bogus hope and change and joy, joy, joy.

Objectively, this is a contest between socialism and capitalism. Indeed, it would not be my desire to be addressed as comrade. But that may happen. It may be that socialism wins, and the majority of weak men get their wish.

But how do Christians deal with this heartbreaking turn of events?

Here are a few things to consider:

Realize that God is in control.

Psalm 46:10 exclaims, “Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!” additionally, Proverbs 19:21 states, “Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.” Know that God will always be in control. Daniel 2:21 further confirms this by stating, “He changes times and seasons; he removes kings and sets up kings; he gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding.” “Romans 13:1 warns, “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.” None of what is happening politically is a surprise to God; rather, it is part of His plan.

Realize that God is punishing the world and is undoubtedly dealing with the U.S.

Romans 1:18-20 states, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth. For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them. For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse.” Also, Romans 1:24-25 shows, “Therefore God gave them up in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, to the dishonoring of their bodies among themselves, because they exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever! Amen.”

This punishment needs to be emphasized, for Hebrews 2:2-3 announces, “For since the message declared by angels proved to be reliable, and every transgression or disobedience received a just retribution, how shall we escape if we neglect such a great salvation? It was declared at first by the Lord, and it was attested to us by those who heard.” And, Hebrews 10:26-27 warns, “For if we go on sinning deliberately after receiving the knowledge of the truth, there no longer remains a sacrifice for sins, but a fearful expectation of judgment, and a fury of fire that will consume the adversaries.”

Galatians 6:7 shows that God cannot be mocked; the Olympics may try to mock Him, and the politicians may try, but “Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.”

Realize that God may give America the ruler that most of the U.S. deserves.

1 Samuel 8:6-9 announced this decision, “But the thing displeased Samuel when they said, ‘Give us a king to judge us.’ And Samuel prayed to the Lord. And the Lord said to Samuel, ‘Obey the voice of the people in all that they say to you, for they have not rejected you, but they have rejected me from being king over them. According to all the deeds that they have done, from the day I brought them up out of Egypt even to this day, forsaking me and serving other gods, so they are also doing to you. Now then, obey their voice; only you shall solemnly warn them and show them the ways of the king who shall reign over them.’” Further, 1 Samuel 8:18 states, “And in that day you will cry out because of your king, whom you have chosen for yourselves, but the Lord will not answer you in that day.” Do you want a moron as your leader? Done.

Realize that our citizenship is in heaven.

Philippians 3:20 proclaims, “But our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.” This truth is difficult to wrap our heads around, but it is true.

Realize that men will continue to get worse and worse:

2 Timothy 3:13 announces, “While evil people and impostors will go on from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived.” and Matthew 24:12: “And because lawlessness will be increased, the love of many will grow cold.” Don’t expect mankind to improve, for they will only worsen.

Realize that His people will not be abandoned:

Romans 8:38-39 comforts us with this statement, “For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Additionally, Psalm 37:28 provides reassurance amidst wickedness by claiming, “For the Lord loves justice; he will not forsake his saints. They are preserved forever, but the children of the wicked shall be cut off.”

Let’s face it: we want to win. We would like for capitalism to take over and solve all of the problems that are rampant because of the left-wing socialistic misguided efforts. But that may not happen. This doesn’t mean it will be easy, but rather that it will ultimately work out for our good. Be prepared. God is still in control.

Then again, He could decide to let capitalism win.