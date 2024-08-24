The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Aug 24Edited

People need to wake up to your statement, "Realize that God is punishing the world and is undoubtedly dealing with the U.S." Just shared to Notes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scot Darby's avatar
Scot Darby
Aug 24

Romans 11:25 talks about the “fullness of the Gentiles”. I believe that we are seeing this happening in our world today. The “fullness of the Gentiles” equates to the fullness of iniquity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thad M. Brown, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture