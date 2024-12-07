Biblical Q&A: Why did God only save 8 people in the flood of Noah?
2 Peter 2:5: “…He did not spare the ancient world, but preserved Noah, a herald of righteousness, with seven others, when he brought a flood upon the world of the ungodly.”
In Noah’s Flood, all humanity was destroyed except eight people. Why?
If, as many believe, salvation is through man’s self-determined free will, what went wrong here? Who chooses whom?
Did God elect or choose some to be saved before the foundation of the universe, or does man, through their own free will, self-determine thei…