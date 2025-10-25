Rembrandt’s “Christ and the Woman Taken in Adultery” (1644)

Your Bible reading habits are a more accurate theological diagnostic than any doctrinal statement you may recite.

How We Turn Scripture Into Fortune Cookies

We’ve mastered the art of making God say what we want to hear.

You open your Bible app, scroll to a familiar feel-good passage, and extract today’s motivational commentary.

Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things” becomes all about athletic performance. Jeremiah 29:11 “Plans to prosper you” becomes about the future of our careers. Romans 8:28 “All things work together for good” becomes a blanket promise that your current difficulty will be resolved favorably.

You’ve developed an unconscious system for avoiding certain books entirely.

When did you last read Leviticus? Or the imprecatory Psalms (those containing curses like Psalm 137:9)?

You’ve created a comfortable subset that aligns with your predetermined theology.

You approach Scripture with preconceived conclusions, seeking divine validation of decisions you've already made.

You’re not seeking God’s will; you’re seeking God’s endorsement of your will.

Christ’s Devastating Diagnosis

Jesus exposed this pattern with surgical precision in John 5:39-40: “You search the Scriptures because you think that in them you have eternal life; and it is they that bear witness about me, yet you refuse to come to me that you may have life.”

Consider the devastating irony.

The Pharisees were the most biblically literate people in history. They memorized entire books. Many built their entire lives around the Scripture.

Yet they missed Scripture’s fundamental point.

John MacArthur observes: “You can be an expert in biblical interpretation and still be spiritually dead. The Pharisees prove that biblical knowledge without biblical submission is not just useless; it’s damning.”

The Submissive Approach

True biblical reading requires a fundamental shift in position.

You don’t stand over Scripture; you stand under it.

2 Timothy 3:16-17 declares: “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.”

Notice the progression: teaching → reproof → correction → then training.

Scripture must first teach you what’s true, reprove you for what’s false, correct your direction, and only then train you in righteousness.

All Scripture. Not just the parts that comfort.

Seeing Scripture Rightly

The fundamental question changes from “What can I get from this passage?” to “What does this reveal about God’s character?”

Genesis isn’t primarily about creation techniques; it’s about the Creator’s sovereignty. Leviticus isn’t primarily about ancient rituals; it’s about God’s holiness. Revelation isn’t primarily about end-times charts; it’s about Christ’s ultimate victory.

Martyn Lloyd-Jones said it perfectly: “We must not come to the Bible with our questions and insist upon answers. We must let the Bible question us.”

When Scripture Examines You

This reverses everything. Instead of you examining Scripture, Scripture examines you.

Hebrews 4:12 makes this explicit: “For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart.”

You’re not the surgeon; you’re the patient.

The Practical Test

Want to diagnose your actual approach to Scripture? Examine how you handle difficult passages.

When the Bible teaches something that modern culture rejects, do you write it off as a product of history or receive it as timeless revelation? Your response reveals whether culture or Scripture has final authority.

When James 1:2-3 commands you to count trials as joy, do you redefine “joy” to mean “grit your teeth and endure”? Or do you accept that God might be saying something fundamentally different about suffering than your flesh wants to hear?

Paul Washer confronts this directly: “Most of you don’t know your Bibles. You know a handful of verses taken out of context that you use to support what you already want to believe. That’s not Bible knowledge; that’s biblical piracy.”

The Bottom Line Question

Here’s the diagnostic that matters: When Scripture clearly contradicts your preferences, opinions, or lifestyle, what wins?

R.C. Sproul summarized it perfectly: “We have one of two choices: either we conform our desires to the truth or we conform the truth to our desires. There is no third option.”

Your Bible reading habits reveal which choice you’ve made.

The Path Forward

True biblical reading requires three commitments.

Submit before you understand. Obedience precedes comprehension. John 7:17 promises: “If anyone’s will is to do God’s will, he will know whether the teaching is from God.” Read what challenges Not just what comforts. Let Scripture balance you rather than confirm your imbalances. Pursue the Author Not just the application. Every passage is ultimately about Him; His character, His purposes, His glory.

The Final Confrontation

The Pharisees had more Bible knowledge than any contemporary Christian, yet Jesus said they didn’t know God at all. They searched the Scriptures religiously while missing the One the Scriptures revealed.

Don’t make their mistake.

Scripture isn’t given to make you feel better about your life as it is. It’s given to transform your life into what God intends it to be. Your reading habits reveal whether you actually believe that.

The question isn’t whether you’ll read your Bible tomorrow.

The question is whether you’ll submit to it when you do.