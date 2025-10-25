The Inevitable Truth

Discussion about this post

Martin
19h

Thanks Thad and Jim for restacking it

Great post hitting the necessity to read scripture in context and not run away from difficult issues raised by it.

Here is one difficult question for those who believe we have an immortal soul, which is a term never used in scripture. Jesus told us:

"And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell. "(Matt 10:28)

As the soul can be destroyed by God then it is obviously not immortal.

3 replies by Thad M Brown and others
Robin L
17h

When the Lord saved me in 2018, my call to salvation was in the form of an overpowering need to know God as He has revealed Himself. Back story: I always loved God, but didn't know Jesus as my Lord, and was totally ignorant of the Holy Spirit. Still, God put an impossible to ignore urge in me to know Him as He has revealed Himself.

When I was saved, I was overcome with grief over my sin, and a profound gratitude for His grace and I began pursuing Him with all my heart (Again, this is nothing to my credit but to His alone.) Reading scripture fulfills in me the need He placed in me.

Sure, the hard sayings require wrestling to understand what He wants us to understand about Him. But a God who thinks like me, and acts like me, is NO GOD at all.

At my church I lead a small group of women in biblical study. Every meeting I urge them to read the entire Bible, front to back, starting in Genesis. Read ALL of it through, and when finished start over again. Read the Bible until you love reading the Bible, and ask God to reveal Himself to you, to conform you to Jesus Christ, to sanctify you with His word and do all of for HIS glory. These are all things that are 100% in alignment with what He wants for us as His children. And when we pray for what HE wants, He promises to give it to us in abundance.

In my opinion, a Christian without true pursuit of the Holy, as revealed in scripture, is a danger to himself and to the body of Christ.

Maranatha!

3 replies by Thad M Brown and others
