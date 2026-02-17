The Gospel - Good News For Sinners

Being a Christian means embracing what the Bible says about God, mankind, and salvation.

No eloquence of mine can persuade anyone to salvation. The power lies not in human prose, however persuasive, but in the Word of God itself. As Romans 10:17 declares:

“So faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ.”

The gospel, with supporting Scripture:

God Is The Sovereign Creator

We were created by a personal God to love, serve, and enjoy endless fellowship with Him. Jesus Himself created everything, therefore He owns and rules everything. He has absolute authority over our lives and we owe Him complete allegiance, obedience, and worship.

John 1:3 – “All things were made through Him, and without Him was not any thing made that was made.”

God Is Holy

God is absolutely and perfectly holy; therefore He cannot commit or approve of evil. God requires holiness of us as well.

1 Peter 1:16 – “You shall be holy, for I am holy.”

Mankind Is Sinful

Everyone is guilty of sin. We’re utterly incapable of understanding, loving, or pleasing God on our own.

Romans 3:10-12 – “None is righteous, no, not one; no one understands; no one seeks for God. All have turned aside; together they have become worthless; no one does good, not even one.”

Sin Demands a Penalty

God’s holiness and justice demand that all sin be punished by eternal death. Changing our behavior cannot solve our sin problem or eliminate its consequences.

Romans 6:23 – “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Jesus Is Lord and Savior

God’s justice demands death for sin, but His love has provided a Savior who paid the penalty and died for sinners. Christ’s death satisfied the demands of God’s justice, and Christ’s perfect life satisfied the demands of God’s holiness, enabling Him to forgive and save those who place their faith in Him.

Romans 10:9 – “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”

The Character of Saving Faith

True faith is always accompanied by repentance from sin. Repentance is agreeing with God that you are sinful, confessing your sins to Him, and making a conscious choice to turn from sin, pursue Christ, and obey Him. True saving faith always responds in obedience.

1 John 2:3 – “And by this we know that we have come to know Him, if we keep His commandments.”

Additional Supporting Verses (ESV)

God Is Sovereign Creator

Colossians 1:16 – “For by Him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things were created through Him and for Him.” Psalm 103:19 – “The LORD has established His throne in the heavens, and His kingdom rules over all.”

God Is Holy

Isaiah 6:3 – “And one called to another and said: ‘Holy, holy, holy is the LORD of hosts; the whole earth is full of His glory!’” James 1:13 – “Let no one say when he is tempted, ‘I am being tempted by God,’ for God cannot be tempted with evil, and He Himself tempts no one.”

Mankind Is Sinful

1 Kings 8:46 – “There is no one who does not sin.”

Sin Demands a Penalty

Ezekiel 18:4 – “Behold, all souls are Mine; the soul of the father as well as the soul of the son is Mine: the soul who sins shall die.”

Jesus Is Lord and Savior

1 Peter 3:18 – “For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, that He might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh but made alive in the spirit.” 2 Corinthians 5:21 – “For our sake He made Him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God.” Romans 3:26 – “It was to show His righteousness at the present time, so that He might be just and the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus.”

The Character of Saving Faith

Luke 13:3, 5 – “No, I tell you; but unless you repent, you will all likewise perish... No, I tell you; but unless you repent, you will all likewise perish.” 1 Thessalonians 1:9 – “For they themselves report concerning us the kind of reception we had among you, and how you turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God.” Matthew 11:28-30 – “Come to Me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you, and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy, and My burden is light.” John 17:3 – “And this is eternal life, that they know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom You have sent.” James 2:19 – “You believe that God is one; you do well. Even the demons believe—and shudder!” Ephesians 2:10 – “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”

To His Glory,