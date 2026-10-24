The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
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This has been a magnificent study, Thad. So many important points and lessons for us to understand and meditate upon.

How deep is the Word of the Lord and how wonderful that He has opened your mind to comprehend and share the depths of these teachings with us.

These sentences were especially significant to me; "The man measuring his life against a more visibly fruitful believer is running a comparison Christ never runs. The question is not how much. It is whether anything is there." The Lord gives the increase. Now I better understand what John MacArthur meant when he said (paraphrasing) that God laid out the results of our good works far in advance of our very existence.

We, who are part of His kingdom, truly were made for Him and His purposes. What an amazing God and Savior!

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