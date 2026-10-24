Three soils failed. Here’s the one that worked.

And the first thing to see is that it doesn’t merely work. It does something no field in Galilee had ever done.

This completes the series. The earlier posts are here: the opener on why Christ decoded this parable, the hard path, the rocky ground, and the thorny soil.

What Matthew 13:23 Says

“As for what was sown on good soil, this is the one who hears the word and understands it. He indeed bears fruit and yields, in one case a hundredfold, in another sixty, and in another thirty” (Matthew 13:23).

Two marks, and the other three soils have neither.

He understands. That is the exact failure of the path, where the man hears and does not understand (Matthew 13:19). This is not intellectual capacity. Paul says the natural man is “not able” to grasp spiritual things (1 Corinthians 2:14). Where understanding appears, something happened to the man that he did not do to himself. He bears fruit. That is the failure of the rocky ground and the thorns. One withers before fruit. The other is choked and “proves unfruitful” (Matthew 13:22).

Then come the numbers.

Why Thirtyfold Is Already Impossible?

Sit with the figures, because a first-century farmer hearing them would have.

Scholars estimate the average seed-to-yield ratio for a Palestinian peasant at roughly five to one. Five grains harvested for every grain sown. And agronomists treat a ratio of three to one as the bare minimum required to sustain human life.

Christ starts His scale at thirty.

His floor is six times the average harvest. His ceiling is twenty times that. He is describing a return ten to thirty times what a family needed simply to survive.

That is not farming language. No soil does this. Not deep soil, not well-watered soil, not soil in a good year with favorable weather.

Scripture records exactly one hundredfold harvest, and the text does not credit the farmer: “And Isaac sowed in that land and reaped in the same year a hundredfold. The LORD blessed him” (Genesis 26:12).

The explanation arrives in the next sentence.

What the Extravagance Tells Us

The yield is impossible because the life producing it is not natural life.

This is where the whole parable has been heading. Three soils produced nothing, because nothing supernatural happened in them. The fourth produces massively, because something supernatural occurs.

Peter names the mechanism. New birth comes “not of perishable seed but of imperishable, through the living and abiding word of God” (1 Peter 1:23).

Imperishable seed does not yield perishable returns.

And the numbers answer the question the first three soils raised. If the ground cannot improve itself, then the harvest is not something the man accomplished.

It is evidence of what was done to him.

“We are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:10).

Scripture says who prepares the ground. Matthew 13 does not, and I will not put words in Christ’s mouth. But a harvest no field ever produced did not come from the field.

Do Not Turn the Scale into a Ranking

Christ gives three yields and grades none of them.

He does not call thirty disappointing or a hundred exemplary. All three sit under one heading: this is what good soil does.

The comparison in the text is not between thirty and a hundred. It is between all of them and zero.

That matters. The man measuring his life against a more visibly fruitful believer is running a comparison Christ never runs. The question is not how much. It is whether anything is there.

And notice what the list excludes. Three yields, every one a harvest. He does not add and some none.

The fruitless category is not in the text.

What Fruit Actually Is

Scripture uses the word in more than one sense.

Character. “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control” ( Galatians 5:22–23 ). Produced by the Spirit, not manufactured by man.

Conduct. “Bearing fruit in every good work” ( Colossians 1:10 ).

Converts. Paul hoped to reap “some harvest” among the Romans ( Romans 1:13 ). The word is καρπός, “fruit,” and in context the fruit is people brought to faith.

Repentance. “Bear fruit in keeping with repentance” ( Matthew 3:8 ).

Worship. “The fruit of lips that acknowledge his name” (Hebrews 13:15).

So fruit is not one measurable output you tally at year-end. It is a whole life producing what it was regenerated to produce.

And the Father’s stake in it is stated plainly: “By this my Father is glorified, that you bear much fruit and so prove to be my disciples” (John 15:8).

The Sower’s Comfort

Four soils, and here is where the series lands for the man scattering seed.

You will sow on a great deal of path. You will watch rocky-ground responses sprout and vanish. You will sit beside men who never bore fruit at all, and never know it.

You will also not see the harvest.

Edward Kimball never did. He walked into a Boston shoe store in 1855 to speak with a young man from his Sunday school class. He found him stocking shelves in the back and talked with him there. The young man was Dwight Moody. Moody’s ministry shaped Wilbur Chapman. Chapman employed a young Billy Sunday. Sunday held a Charlotte campaign in 1924, and the men’s club that grew out of it invited Mordecai Ham to town in 1934. An almost sixteen-year-old named Billy Graham went to hear Ham and dated his conversion to that night. Kimball scattered seed in a stockroom. He died in 1901 and never knew what grew. Note: Dates and connections verified through the Wheaton College Archives.

So the accounting is not ours. “Neither he who plants nor he who waters is anything, but only God who gives the growth” (1 Corinthians 3:7).

And notice what the Master says to the servant He commends. Not, how many did you save? Not, what was your yield?

“Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little” (Matthew 25:21).

“Faithful” is the word. Paul says the same of laborers: each is rewarded “according to his labor” (1 Corinthians 3:8), not according to his harvest.

But run the math one more time. The best a Galilean farmer could hope for from a single grain was five, maybe ten. One grain in good soil returns thirty, sixty, a hundred.

Some of those conversations were not conversations. They were harvests. You will find out which ones in heaven.

Scatter the seed. He owns the field, He prepares the ground, and He sets the yield.

To His Glory,

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