The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Bitter Klinger's avatar
Bitter Klinger
Oct 17

Instructive and thought-provoking as always, particularly the comparison between the thorns and the tares. The difference, as I see it, is that while the former represent cares for the things of this world, as you say, the latter represent the human deceivers among us, planted by The Great Deceiver. They are, for example, “Christian” NGOs such as Catholic Charities that claim to be doing good by helping to resettle migrants and refugees, while also reaping millions of dollars from the government for “services” that help undermine the “crop” of Americans planted in the late-18th century by inundating the field with people who exploit and/or dislike our Christian culture.

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
Oct 17Edited

Well, this a sobering message. Thank you Thad, for recognizing that many of your readers would be alarmed by this lesson. No Believer wants to agonize over the possibility that we are deceiving ourselves right out of the Kingdom of God and our precious hope of spending all of eternity with Christ.

RC Sproul used to respond to people, who were fearful that they weren't truly saved, by asking them these questions (paraphrasing here): "Do you love the Lord with all of your heart, soul and mind and strength?" And when they honestly and humbly answered, "no" he asked, "Do you love the Lord as you ought?" And when they again answered, "no" he asked, "Do you love Him at all?" And when the answer of "yes" came, he assured them that only the elect could confess they love Jesus. This example may be oversimplified, but that interaction has always been of great comfort to me.

Right now God is winnowing His Church; we see the falling away and open apostasy everywhere we look. Many people who seemed to be saved are revealing their divided hearts. Without judgment, I pray for them and ask the Lord to protect me. Is there any deception more powerful than self-deception?! The best example of this disastrously terminal path is found in Satan himself, the Father of Lies.

Believers know we are presently in a time of great testing, and unfortunately the love of many is growing cold. (My personal fear is that my heart will harden to cope with the pervasive evil I see. I pray He protects me from this.) May we draw closer to Him, and seek Him constantly, praying that He will help us finish our race.

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