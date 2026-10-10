The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
Oct 10

How wonderful if this series was taught to everyone new in faith. It would clear up so much confusion, and misunderstanding. And wouldn't it be wonderful if all church "leadership" truly understood and taught it?!

I have RC Sproul's 8 expositional commentary books on the New Testament and am re-reading his book on John right now. He makes the same points you do; clearly we are just the sowers. God is the only One who can regenerate the heart and soul. Although, I find out of love for others, and my deep concern for their eternal well-being, I sometimes forget my role and "oversell" salvation. (The urgency is real; if only people knew and understood the lateness of the hour.) As you make clear, no person saves another, it is the sovereign work of the Lord.

All the more reason to humbly thank Him and give Him glory for including me in His Eternal Kingdom. I am so not worthy, and could not, even if I lived 6000 earthly years walking in faith, grow sanctified enough to merit what He has done for me, choosing me to live with Him eternally.

We truly are God's handiwork, made for Him alone...walking, breathing, living miracles.

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1 reply by Inevitable Truth | Thad Brown
Geoff Stroud's avatar
Geoff Stroud
8d

I was not sown in rocky places, but in thorns. I had some depth to start, but life got in the way. I often think about oppressive parents that hinder a persons spiritual growth by tradition over truth. Religion kills growth, belief builds it. What a tangled web Satan weaves.

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