Jesus told dozens of parables. He decoded only two.

The Sower is one of them, and He said something about it He said nowhere else.

The other is the wheat and the tares, in the same chapter, and it covers similar ground: a field where the two crops look alike as they grow, and no one separates them until the harvest at the close of the age (Matthew 13:24–30, decoded in 13:36–43).

The Warning

The disciples came to Him privately, having just heard the story of the sower. They did not understand it. And before He untangled a single element, He asked them this:

“Do you not understand this parable? How then will you understand all the parables?” (Mark 4:13)

Read that again.

I take Him to be claiming that the Sower is crucial to understanding all the parables.

I am not alone in that. William Lane, in his commentary on Mark, writes that this parable supplies the key to the growth parables that follow, precisely because verse 13 makes understanding it essential to understanding any other. R. Alan Cole simply calls it the Parable of Parables.

MacArthur reads the verse more modestly; that parables in general require explanation, and a parable unexplained is a riddle. Both readings can stand; Christ explained this one first.

That is a striking claim about a story involving a farmer, some seed, and four patches of dirt.

So what does it all mean?

Why I Think It Is the Key

The other parables describe the kingdom: its growth, its value, its final separation, its King. The Sower describes something prior to all of that. It describes what happens when the word of God meets a human heart.

Every other parable assumes an audience. This one explains why the audience responds or doesn’t. The mustard seed, the leaven, the treasure, the net; each lands on ground this parable has already sorted.

There is a second layer, and Christ raises it Himself in the same passage.

The disciples ask why He teaches in parables at all. His answer is not what most expect. To the disciples has been given the secret of the kingdom; to those outside, everything comes in parables, “so that they may indeed see but not perceive, and may indeed hear but not understand” (Mark 4:11–12). He is quoting Isaiah 6, where the same words pronounce judgment on a nation that had already refused to listen.

Now put the two side by side.

The parable describes a hearer who hears the word and does not understand it. And the parabolic method produces exactly that result in the crowd: they hear the story and do not understand it.

Christ is not only describing hard ground. He is demonstrating it in real time, with the people standing right in front of Him.

That is why the parables mark a turning point rather than a teaching technique. They are not simplified lessons for slow learners. They are revelation to those given ears, and concealment from those who heard clearly and rejected what they heard.

The Three Elements

Here is the entire story in one sentence: a sower went out to sow, the seed landed on four kinds of ground, and only one produced a crop.

Three elements, and every one of them is defined somewhere in Scripture rather than left to our imagination.

The sower. Someone is sowing, someone is scattering. The parable does not linger on him, and that hesitation is itself instructive. He has one job, and the story has almost nothing else to say about him. The seed. There is only one kind of seed, scattered everywhere, identical in every case. The seed never varies. Hold that thought, because it matters more than anything else in the parable, and Scripture tells us plainly what it is. The soil. Four grounds: a hard path, thin dirt over rock, a patch full of thorns, and good earth. Same seed, but four outcomes.

Over the next four weeks, I will take each soil in turn, because each one describes people you know. Some of them are in your family. One of them is in your mirror.

What We Have Tried Instead

Before we get there, consider what the modern church has done with this dilemma.

The gospel goes out and is rejected, or received superficially, or received for a while and then abandoned. That pattern is discouraging, and it has produced two categories of proposed solutions. Both are worth naming plainly.

Work on the sower.

The reasoning is that the message is fine, but the messenger is the obstacle. So: production values, lighting, a contemporary band, fog machines, a casual atmosphere engineered so no visitor feels out of place. Sermons trimmed to twenty minutes and oriented toward self-improvement. Demographic studies to identify who lives within driving distance and what they want from a Sunday morning.

Supporters say the entire apparatus exists to reach the unsaved with the gospel, and I take that intent at face value. Most of the people who built these systems were trying to reach the lost.

Work on the seed.

This is the graver move, and the architects stated it plainly. In The Purpose Driven Church, in a chapter on how Jesus attracted crowds, Rick Warren argues that the place to start is a person’s felt needs, and explains why with a sales analogy: a good salesman begins with the customer’s needs, not the product. Lee Strobel’s counsel ran the same direction; if the unchurched man suffers from sagging self-esteem, tell him how much he matters to God. And the closing move is a model prayer. Warren’s runs: “Jesus, I believe in you and I receive you.” Then: if you sincerely meant it, congratulations, welcome to the family of God.

It’s a common and popular sequence, but notice what’s missing.

No conviction of sin.

No repentance.

No counting the cost.

The pattern across this broader movement is consistent: minimal reference to sin, hell, or judgment, on the theory that these topics drive visitors away.

Here is what makes this more than a style disagreement. Romans 1:16 locates the power in the message itself; the gospel “is the power of God for salvation.” Remove the diagnosis and the cure is unintelligible. A message engineered to be inoffensive has been engineered out of the one property that made it work.

Now Set That Beside the Parable

One seed, identical in every case. One sower, about whom the parable says essentially nothing: not his clothing, not his method, not his technique. Four outcomes.

Whatever accounts for the difference in this story, it is not the seed, and it is not the sower. Christ holds both constant and puts the variable somewhere else entirely.

Which raises the question this series exists to answer. If the difference is not in the message and not in the messenger, where is it? And if it is located somewhere neither we nor our methods can reach, what exactly are we doing when we tune the one and soften the other?

What Is Coming

Four posts, one soil each.

The hard path, where the seed never gets below the surface. The rocky ground, where it comes up fast and dies faster. The thorns, where it grows for years and yet never produces anything. And the good soil, where the yields Christ names are so extravagant that no first-century farmer would have believed them.

Along the way, two questions the parable will answer.

What exactly is the seed? Scripture defines it three separate times, in three Gospels, and the definition will change how you think about the conversation you have been dreading. And who prepares the ground?

That one is the question underneath the whole parable. Christ tells the disciples the ground determines the harvest. He does not, in this story, tell them where good ground comes from.

But Scripture tells us elsewhere. And when you see it, the pressure you have been carrying about the people you love will lift considerably.

Next week: the hard path.

To His Glory,

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