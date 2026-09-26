The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
Sep 26Edited

When I was finally and truly saved, I felt overwhelming conviction of sin. It was crushing and inescapable. This led me to transforming repentance, and still does.

But being honest, I had no concept of how to count the cost. That came over time, and continues to unfold. All I know is what is said in John 6:66 After this many of his disciples turned back and no longer walked with him. 67 So Jesus said to the twelve, “Do you want to go away as well?” 68 Simon Peter answered him, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life, 69 and we have believed, and have come to know, that you are the Holy One of God.”

Our faith is given to us by our Father. He is sovereign in election and no one who is saved by Him can fall away. As MacArthur said, “If I could lose my salvation, I would.” It is humbling to know God placed His special, condescending love upon me, for no reason I did, or could, give Him.

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Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Sep 26

Great post... looking forward to the next four!

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