The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
Oct 3

I love these teachings so much. Thank you, Thad.

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Geoff Stroud's avatar
Geoff Stroud
8d

More Gold here Thad. Thank you. Drawing the line at understanding. That is Gold. Matthew 13:10-17 tells us why we do or don’t. I was a Christian for 25 years before I understood parables. That was the day I was truly born again.

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