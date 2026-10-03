Three of the four soils in Christ’s parable of the Sower produce nothing.

We count those who heard. Christ counts what grew.

All four soils received the same seed. Yet only one bore fruit.

Christ makes a similar point in Matthew 7:13–14: “the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow…that leads to life, and those who find it are few.”

The parable doesn’t give percentages. It does give a pattern, and the pattern starts with the “path.”

What Is the Hard Path in the Parable of the Sower?

A path has the same dirt as the field. Traffic made it different.

Farmers walked it. Travelers cut across it. Years of foot traffic packed it hard until nothing could get in.

Luke adds a detail the others leave out. In Luke 8:5, the seed “fell along the path and was trampled underfoot, and the birds of the air devoured it.”

Trampled, then taken. Nothing ever got below the surface.

Christ explains it in Matthew 13:19: “When anyone hears the word of the kingdom and does not understand it, the evil one comes and snatches away what has been sown in his heart. This is what was sown along the path.”

Notice what He did not say. He did not say the man refused to listen. He heard it. The failure came after hearing.

Why the Path Never Understands the Word

All four soils hear. Christ uses the same verb for every one of them, ἀκούω (akouō), and the repetition is deliberate.

Hearing is not the variable. Understanding is.

The verb for understanding is συνίημι (syniēmi): to bring together, to grasp how the pieces fit. In Christ’s explanation it appears twice. It is denied to the path in Matthew 13:19 and granted to the good soil in Matthew 13:23.

Christ had already said it of the crowd in Matthew 13:13: “hearing they do not hear, nor do they understand.”

The path hears the words and never puts it together. At best, it registers as a nice sermon. It never registers as truth, and never as a claim on the hearer.

Paul explains why. In 1 Corinthians 2:14, he writes, “The natural person does not accept the things of the Spirit of God, for they are folly to him, and he is not able to understand them because they are spiritually discerned.”

The natural man hears the words. To him they sound like foolishness. He rejects them, and without the Spirit he cannot understand them.

That is the path.

That was all of us once. “We ourselves were once foolish, disobedient, led astray” (Titus 3:3), and Paul put himself first in that sentence.

So the seed lies exposed on the surface. Then the evil one snatches it away: ἁρπάζω (harpazō), to seize suddenly and by force.

Christ uses the same verb in John 10:28, with the opposite result: “no one will snatch them out of my hand.”

Who are “them?” He answers in the next verse, John 10:29: “My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all.”

Those the Father has given to the Son, they are the elect.

The evil one snatches the Word from the path. Yet, he cannot snatch a single sheep from Christ.

Is the Path the Only Lost Soil?

Here is where the path gets dangerous for the man in the pew.

Almost nobody sitting there thinks he is the path. He heard. He responded. Something happened. So the path becomes a category for other people, the ones who never showed up, he at least showed up.

And there is an entire school of teaching that agrees with him. In their version, the path is the only lost soil in the parable; the other two, rocky places and among the thorns, are believers with disappointing and unproductive lives.

I am going to take that up when we reach those soils, because they deserve a full hearing which cannot be answered in a paragraph.

For now, hold one thought. Christ drew the line between the path and the good soil at understanding, not hearing. Keep that line in view when we study the soils between them.

Examine Yourself: Which Soil in the Parable Are You?

Again, hearing is not the test. Christ’s test is understanding, and fruit is how that is verified.

Paul states it a command in 2 Corinthians 13:5: “Examine yourselves, to see whether you are in the faith. Test yourselves.”

So ask the path’s question honestly. When you hear the Word, does it come together? Does it land as a claim on your life, or as a sermon you have heard before? Can you say what the gospel demands of you, not only what it offers?

If the answer frightens you, that is not the path talking. The path doesn’t care.

Can God Break Up Hard Ground?

If the natural man cannot understand, how is anyone saved?

God changes the ground. He promised that in Ezekiel 36:26: “I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh.”

He does not farm the ground He finds. He makes the ground He wants.

Lydia shows it happening. She was among the women listening to Paul by the river, and Acts 16:14 records what happened: “The Lord opened her heart to pay attention to what was said by Paul.”

Notice who opened it.

That is why the sower keeps sowing. He cannot see which ground God has prepared. He only knows which seed God uses.

Study the Other Soils in the Parable of the Sower

The path is only the first soil. The next two look more like church.

Next week: the rocky ground, which receives the word with joy and withers just as fast. Then the thorns, which let it grow and then choke it. Finally, the good soil.

The path heard everything. It kept nothing.

To His Glory,

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