For years, you’ve prayed to God to reveal His will for your life.

Today, you'll bow your head at the family table and give thanks. That prayer is described in Scripture as God's will for you. That command doesn't expire after dinner.

God’s will for your life isn’t sealed in an envelope. Much of it is written in plain sentences that include “for this is the will of God.”

1 Thessalonians 5:18 is one of them:

“give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

Why Does God’s Will Feel So Hard to Find?

Most Christians treat God’s will as a mystery to be solved. Which job? Which house? Which spouse? They wait for a sign, an open door, or a feeling of peace, and they call the waiting “seeking.”

Meanwhile, the will God has already stated sits unread.

That’s backwards. You can’t expect God to reveal what He hasn’t written while you ignore what He has. 1 John 5:14 ties confident prayer to this very point:

“And this is the confidence that we have toward Him, that if we ask anything according to His will He hears us.”

So start with what He’s said.

What Does the Bible Say Is God’s Will for Your Life?

John MacArthur’s short book Found: God’s Will gathers the texts that state God’s will outright. His list has five items. Thanksgiving makes six.

Saved. 1 Timothy 2:3-4 : “This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.” Every other part of God’s will starts here.

Spirit-filled. Ephesians 5:17-18 : “Therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is. And do not get drunk with wine, for that is debauchery, but be filled with the Spirit.”

Sanctified. 1 Thessalonians 4:3 : “For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you abstain from sexual immorality.”

Submissive. 1 Peter 2:13, 15 : “Be subject for the Lord’s sake to every human institution . . . For this is the will of God, that by doing good you should put to silence the ignorance of foolish people.” That includes how Christians respond to elections they don’t like.

Suffering. 1 Peter 3:17 : “For it is better to suffer for doing good, if that should be God’s will, than for doing evil.”

Thankful. 1 Thessalonians 5:18, quoted above.

Is Being Thankful Really God’s Will?

Yes. And it isn’t a sixth item tacked onto the end. It runs through the entire list.

Go back to Ephesians 5:18. “Be filled” translates πληροῦσθε (plērousthe), a present passive imperative: keep on being filled, keep on being controlled.

Paul then describes the Spirit-filled believer with a string of participles. One of them is εὐχαριστοῦντες (eucharistountes): “giving thanks always and for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ” (Ephesians 5:20). The next one is submission (Ephesians 5:21).

Gratitude, then, isn’t a personality trait. It’s evidence of the Spirit’s control.

MacArthur draws the same line in Found: God’s Will; the Spirit-filled life shows itself in song and in thanks.

Now, look at what God's will says about suffering. Peter says suffering may be God’s will. Paul says give thanks ἐν παντί (en panti), “in all circumstances.” Put those together, and God’s will includes thanks in the hospital room, at the graveside, and at the end of a year that didn’t go your way.

That isn’t denial. Paul doesn’t call the pain good. He calls God good, and he says God is working in it (Romans 8:28).

Ingratitude, by contrast, is where rebellion starts. Romans 1:21 traces a culture’s collapse to this: “For although they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks to Him.” I’ve written on what happens when a nation suppresses the truth; it begins at an ungrateful table.

How Do I Know God’s Will for Specific Decisions?

So what about the career, the move, and the spouse?

Psalm 37:4 answers it:

“Delight yourself in the LORD, and He will give you the desires of your heart.”

That sounds too easy. It isn’t. The verse doesn’t promise to rubber-stamp whatever you already want. Delight comes first, and delight rewrites desire. A believer who’s saved, Spirit-filled, sanctified, submissive, willing to suffer, and thankful won’t want what he used to call for.

MacArthur’s conclusion amounts to this: walk in God’s revealed will, and then do what you want. By then, what you want has changed.

God Rewards Faithfulness, Not Perfection

That list may discourage you. You know where you fall short.

But Christ’s standard in the parable of the talents isn’t flawlessness. Twice, the master says, “Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master” (Matthew 25:21, 23). The word is πιστός (pistos): trustworthy, reliable, loyal. Not flawless.

Faithfulness isn’t optional for the saved, either. Faith without works is where free grace breaks down.

Perfection is required in one place: your standing before a holy God. And there Christ supplies it. 2 Corinthians 5:21:

“For our sake He made Him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God.”

That’s the best reason for Thanksgiving there is. Your salvation rests on Christ’s perfection. Your reward rests on your faithfulness. And the more faithfully you walk in His revealed will, the more your desires line up with His specific will.

Giving Thanks Beyond Thursday

Read 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 aloud before the meal: “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

Name one hard thing from this year and thank God for it out loud.

Do it again on Friday. Paul’s command is present tense: keep on giving thanks.

Spurgeon said we can pray without an “if” only when “God’s will is fully our will.”

You’ve been asking God to show you His will. He has. Thursday, you’ll practice it. Friday will show whether you meant it.

To His Glory,

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