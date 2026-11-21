Most people imagine God's wrath occurring in the last days. Flames descending from the sky, a last trumpet sounding, and the mighty white throne judgment.

Yet in Romans 1:18, God’s wrath is more than just forthcoming; it’s happening even now.

All elements can be traced to one core issue: individuals are aware of God but decline to give Him recognition or gratitude.

What Does Romans 1:18 Mean?

Romans 1:18 “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth.”

Two Greek words carry this verse.

The first is ἀποκαλύπτεται (apokaluptetai), a present tense: “is being revealed.” Paul is not describing a future event. He is describing something ongoing and visible in his own day, and something visible in ours.

The second is κατεχόντων (katechontōn), “suppress.” It means to hold down. You cannot hold down what isn’t there. Paul is not describing people who never heard of God. He is describing people who know Him yet push that knowledge down.

That’s the accusation. The rest of the chapter identifies the judgments.

John MacArthur, preaching this text, did not soften it: “God’s wrath is already at work in our culture. We’re not waiting for it, folks. We’re in it.”

Does Everyone Know God Exists? Romans 1:19–20

Paul’s answer is yes.

Romans 1:19–20 “For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them. For His invisible attributes, namely, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse.”

Creation is not a rumor about God. It’s a testimony. Every person has seen His power and His divinity in what He created. No one will stand before Him pleading ignorance. No one has an excuse. Not the tribesman who has never seen a Bible, not me, not you.

So unbelief is not a lack of evidence. It is a verdict based on abundant evidence. The unbeliever has not failed to find God.

In Paul’s words, he “did not see fit to acknowledge” Him.

Why Does God Give People Over?

Romans 1:21 “For although they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks to Him…”

They knew Him. They would not honor Him. Nor would they thank Him.

But man does not stop worshiping when he stops worshiping God. He simply substitutes gods.

Then comes the trade:

Romans 1:22–23 “Claiming to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling mortal man and birds and animals and creeping things.”

Look at the order: man, then birds, then animals, then creeping things. Each step goes lower. The creature made in God’s image ends up bowing to things that crawl.

The first idol came before any of these. Paul names it in the second half of verse 21:

Romans 1:21 “…but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened.”

“Became futile” translates ἐματαιώθησαν (emataiōthēsan), from a root meaning empty or vain. Their thinking was emptied of God, and the self filled the space. Before they carved a single image, they bowed to their own ideas. Vanity came first; the statues followed.

Every idol on the shelf begins as an idol in a darkened heart. Strip away the gold, wood, and stone, and the first god man makes is himself.

Now, follow the sequence. Three times Paul writes, “God gave them up.” Each time, his reason sits right beside it, and each reason is a refusal of God.

They exchanged the glory of God for images (v. 23). Therefore God gave them up to impurity (v. 24).

They exchanged the truth about God for a lie (v. 25). For this reason God gave them up to dishonorable passions (v. 26).

Since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind (v. 28).

Read the connecting words: therefore, for this reason, and since. In Romans 1, sexual sin is not where the rebellion starts. It’s where the rebellion lands. The root is always the same: a creature who will not acknowledge God as God.

The modern West carves no idols of birds and animals. It skipped the statues and kept the original; man himself.

Romans 1:25 “They exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator.”

What Is the Wrath of Abandonment in Romans 1?

The verb behind “gave them up” is παρέδωκεν (paredōken), “handed over.”

MacArthur notes it was used of a criminal handed over for punishment. He describes the judgment as God withdrawing His restraining hand and letting sin run its destructive course.

It is the most fearful sentence God passes this side of the final judgment. Not “I will destroy you.” Rather, “Have what you want.”

As we've seen recently, that’s what He does with elections as well.

Is America Under God’s Judgment Now?

Honesty requires one distinction. Paul describes humanity in rebellion, not America by name. Applying his pattern to our history is an inference, not something the text states.

But it is a hard inference to escape. I lived through the turn.

I served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1973. While I wore the uniform, my generation was writing its own creed. Timothy Leary was preaching “turn on, tune in, drop out,” while others chanted “make love, not war.”

It was conflicting. Some of what they said, I understood. But in those years, a sailor was about as popular as a politician.

Looking back, I can see what I couldn’t see then. Those slogans were not only about the war. They were about the throne. Drop out of every obligation. Make love without a covenant or consequence. Self was crowned, and God was shown the door.

Slogans change. The throne doesn’t.

The refusal had already shown up in public.

In 1962 the Supreme Court struck down official, state-written prayer in public schools (Engel v. Vitale).

In 1963 it struck down school-sponsored Bible reading (Abington v. Schempp). Courts are not the entire nation. But a nation’s institutions show what it is willing to acknowledge.

Then the slippery slope.

Impurity (v. 24). The Pill (1960), Griswold (1965), Roe (1973). Sex was separated from marriage, then from children.

Dishonorable passions (vv. 26–27). Stonewall (1969). The American Psychiatric Association removed homosexuality from its diagnostic manual (1973). Obergefell (2015).

A debased mind (vv. 28–32). Now, the body itself is negotiable.

Paul chose his words in verse 28 with care. They did not “see fit” (ἐδοκίμασαν, edokimasan) to acknowledge God, so God gave them up to a “debased” (ἀδόκιμον, adokimon) mind. The two words share a root. They put God to the test and rejected Him; now their minds fail every test.

A mind that refuses what is plain about God soon cannot see what is plain about anything.

And creation is plain. Genesis 1:27 “So God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.” The body tells the truth about who we are. A debased mind overrules it.

We can’t help but acknowledge it. A man becomes a woman by declaration. Pronouns are chosen like a fast-food menu. Boys compete in girls’ sports, and the girls are expected to applaud. Abortion is okay up to and now, with postpartum depression, even after birth. None of these rests on additional evidence. It rests on minds that no longer work. It is totally depraved.

Many caught up in this are confused and hurting. They are not the enemy. They are what Romans 1 says every heart becomes when God lets go.

Romans 1:32 names the ultimate mark: “Though they know God’s righteous decree that those who practice such things deserve to die, they not only do them but give approval to those who practice them.”

Notice the first words: “though they know.” The chapter ends where it began. Every culture sins. A given-over culture knows better and applauds sin, anyway.

Romans 2:1: Why Romans 1 Is Not About “Them”

A Christian can read Romans 1 as a list of other people’s sins. Paul doesn’t allow it.

Romans 2:1 “Therefore you have no excuse, O man, every one of you who judges. For in passing judgment on another you condemn yourself, because you, the judge, practice the very same things.”

“Without excuse” in 1:20. “No excuse” in 2:1. The same verdict falls on the pagan and on the moralist. Romans 1 is a portrait of every heart that holds back the truth.

Mine included.

Is There Hope for a People Given Over?

Yes. Look one verse before the wrath.

Romans 1:16–17 “For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek. For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith for faith.”

It’s the same verb as 1:18, in the same tense. God’s wrath is being revealed against those who suppress the truth. His righteousness is being revealed to those who believe in it.

Writing to the church in Corinth, Paul listed many of the same sins. Then, he wrote this:

1 Corinthians 6:11 “And such were some of you. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.”

Suppressing the truth is the root of His wrath. Believing it is the root of His rescue.

The question is not whether God is judging. Paul settled that.

The question is which revelation you are standing under: His wrath, or His righteousness.

To His Glory,

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