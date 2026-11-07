There’s an interesting yard sign on my street in Texas.

It’s “Talarico for Senate.” I’ve driven past it a dozen times. A lone Democrat sign on a Texas street. Odd.

Then I noticed something stranger. Not one other sign. No signs for Paxton. No signs for the sheriff, the school board, or the county judge. Up one side of the street and down the other, a single voice had spoken, and everyone else had decided to say nothing; including me.

I’ve thought about that silence ever since Tuesday night.

There’s a tendency in human nature to assume that the majority is right. Certainly, in most situations, the majority wins. The fact remains, however, that the majority of voters are non-believers, and Scripture tells us exactly who is shaping their view of the world.

2 Corinthians 4:4 reads:

“In their case the god of this world has blinded the minds of the unbelievers, to keep them from seeing the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.”

That isn’t an insult, nor is it sour grapes. It’s a diagnosis. Blind men don’t vote by sight. It’s the same hardened heart the Parable of the Sower describes, and no argument cures it.

Which is why our response isn’t contempt. It’s the gospel, because only God can open blind eyes.

So how should Christians respond to election results? Particularly when they don’t agree.

Scripture gives us three answers.

God installs every ruler, even the ones He disapproves of.

He has bound Himself by oath to Israel.

He commands us to live as obedient, praying citizens of a kingdom no election can touch.

Does God Approve of the Leaders We Elect?

Not always. Sometimes, He judges a nation by handing it what it demands.

Since Tuesday, the postmortems have poured in. The Republicans lost touch. It was the war in Iran. Affordability and the price of gas.

Every rationale assumes the same thing: the voters were right, the winner was right, and the loser’s job is to figure out what it did wrong.

Scripture doesn’t see it that way. A majority can win and still be wrong. Exodus 23:2 is blunt:

“You shall not fall in with the many to do evil.”

Israel proved it.

All “the elders of Israel” came to Samuel (1 Samuel 8:4) and asked for a king “like all the nations” (1 Samuel 8:5). God’s response in 1 Samuel 8:7 was as follows:

“for they have not rejected you, but they have rejected Me from being king over them.”

The Hebrew word is מָאַס (mā’as), to refuse with contempt. Israel didn’t want a better government. They wanted a different King.

Samuel warned them what a king would cost. 1 Samuel 8:19 records the vote:

“But the people refused to obey the voice of Samuel. And they said, ‘No! But there shall be a king over us.’”

God gave them Saul anyway. He permitted what He did not approve.

And Saul’s undoing came in a single sentence:

“I feared the people and obeyed their voice” (1 Samuel 15:24).

True leaders lead despite the crowd and despite the cost. A parent who leads by his children’s wishes raises children who never mature. Leaders who govern by the polls do the same to a nation, and Tuesday may be an example.

But God’s permission was never a loss of control. Daniel 2:21 says it flatly:

“He removes kings and sets up kings.”

Every officeholder sworn in this January will stand exactly where God placed him.

Why Is Israel on the Ballot Now?

Because the people who won Tuesday told us it would be.

Start with what isn’t the issue. Israel no longer depends on American aid to survive. Its own prime minister told President Trump last December that he wants to taper Israel off U.S. military aid within a decade. If aid ends because Israel outgrew it, that’s a friend standing on its own.

The real question is whether America remains Israel’s friend at all.

The Democratic Socialists of America haven’t hidden their desire. Their program demands an end to all military and economic aid, including the Iron Dome that shoots down rockets aimed at Israeli towns and cities. Some chapters go further and require endorsed candidates to back publicly the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement. That isn’t only a budget position. It’s a campaign to treat Israel as an outlaw nation.

And it’s no longer confined to the fringe. Last spring, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent socialist in Congress, pledged to oppose all U.S. military aid to Israel. At least six DSA-endorsed candidates won House seats Tuesday. These will join the existing DSA members.

America’s current ten-year aid agreement runs out in 2028. The Congress seated this January will help decide what follows it: a partnership between allies, or the first steps toward treating Israel as an adversary.

That isn’t alarmism. It’s taking them at their word.

Which raises the only question that finally matters for a Christian: what does God say about a nation that turns against Israel?

What Does the Bible Say About Supporting Israel?

God has taken a side, and He has told the world which one it is.

The foundation is Genesis 12:3:

“I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse.”

God declared that to Abraham. It has no expiration date.

The Psalms make it a command for God’s people. Psalm 122:6 reads:

“Pray for the peace of Jerusalem! May they be secure who love you!”

The prophets make it a warning to everyone else. Zechariah 12:3 says:

“I will make Jerusalem a heavy stone for all the peoples. All who lift it will surely hurt themselves.”

Hasn’t the church replaced Israel? Paul shuts that door in Romans 11:28–29:

“As regards election, they are beloved for the sake of their forefathers. For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable.”

The Greek word is ἀμεταμέλητα (ametamelēta), literally “without regret.” God doesn’t take back what He gives. He kept His word to Noah; He’ll keep it to Abraham.

If He could revoke His promises to Israel, nothing would stop Him from revoking His promises to us.

A nation that turns its back on Israel isn’t just adjusting foreign policy. It’s stepping into the path of a promise God swore to keep.

What Supporting Israel Does Not Mean

It doesn’t mean Israel is saved. Paul wrote in Romans 10:1:

“My heart’s desire and prayer to God for them is that they may be saved.”

Israel needs Jesus Christ as much as America does. Support for Israel that never mentions the gospel is sentiment, not Scripture.

Nor are we bound to defend every decision of every Israeli government. Israel’s own prophets didn’t. But criticizing a policy and abandoning the people God calls “beloved” are two different things.

How Should Christians Respond to Election Results?

Scripture doesn’t tell us how to feel about Tuesday. It tells us what to do.

Submit. Paul wrote Romans 13 under Nero. John MacArthur has long taught that the passage lays two duties on believers: be in subjection, and render what is due. Neither depends on who won. Know the limit. When the authorities ordered the apostles to stop preaching, Peter answered in Acts 5:29: “We must obey God rather than men.” That’s the exception, and it’s narrow. Pray by name. 1 Timothy 2:1–2 commands prayer “for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.” Not only for the ones you voted for. Honor without flattery. 1 Peter 2:17: “Fear God. Honor the emperor.” Peter put them in that order. Keep it.

Is Quiet the Same as Silent?

Here’s the part I wrestle with.

Paul’s instruction in 1 Thessalonians 4:11 is plain: “aspire to live quietly, and to mind your own affairs, and to work with your hands.” The Bible’s recommendation is clear.

That doesn’t sit easy with me. Sorry, but that’s the truth.

Sitting still while a nation celebrates what God calls sin feels like surrender.

But quiet isn’t silence. The man who wrote those words preached in synagogues, argued in marketplaces, and sang hymns in a jail cell.

A quiet life isn’t a muzzled one.

It doesn’t stop me from sharing the gospel. It doesn’t stop me from discipling other believers. And it doesn’t stop me from saying, plainly and publicly, that abortion is murder and that God defined marriage before any legislature can ever redefine it.

I could consider moving to another state that retained its conservative positions, but that’s not really necessary. Philippians 3:20 settles that:

“But our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.”

What Now?

Pray for every incoming official by name this week.

Pray for peace in Jerusalem and for Israel’s salvation.

Tell your representative you expect America to remain Israel’s ally.

Speak the truth about life and marriage, without apology and without fury.

That lone sign is still on my street.

The surrounding silence bothers me more than that sign does.

Quiet, I can do.

Silence, I can’t.

To His Glory,

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