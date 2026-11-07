The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
2dEdited

Once again, wise words in a difficult time, drawn straight from scripture. Thank you.

Your quote of 1 Samuel 8:7 ...“for they have not rejected you, but they have rejected Me from being king over them” stood out. I've been thinking of this since Tuesday. Nevermind that voter fraud in the US has moved to the next level and conservatives will likely never win another election. Nevermind that our Congress and political class are now so wicked and corrupt that they would make Jeroboam and Ahab envious. None of this is by accident, it is all from the sovereign hand of God. He is graciously warning the world of the opportunity to repent, before His righteous and relentless wrath falls.

When we know scripture, and we know the Lord and His ways, we see everything with a different perspective, praise His name!

Noah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Ezekiel...all saw what was coming and tried tirelessly to warn the people in their days, but they would not listen. They don't listen now. It is grievous to know, and witness, our pleas and warnings fall on deaf ears, but this is hardly a new thing.

God's patience is simply astounding...the story of humanity since The Fall, is one long "lather, rinse, repeat" cycle; the faces change, but humanity's behaviors do not. For 6000 years. He's revealed His plan, which is to bring all of His elect into His kingdom, and that requires His loving patience and grace until completion at the end of His 7000 year plan. So this cycle is what we experience.

We are living in perilous times. We have been so incomparably blessed as a nation, that by default we expect our comfort, safety, superiority to last forever. But history proves God's blessings always result in the rejection of Him ("for they have not rejected you, but they have rejected Me from being king over them") and the inevitable collapse of their nations, upon the very people who have been so blessed.

God is clearly showing us His protection over the US, and the world, are soon coming to an end. He is encouraging those He has chosen to repent now and be saved. In my opinion, Tuesday's election results should remove any lingering doubts about the days in which we live. For the Believer, this is cause to rejoice; even as we see the days grow darker. Noah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Ezekiel (and Paul) speak from the dust, and encourage us to keep pressing on to finish our race.

The Lord promises He will never lose even one of His sheep. However, He warns us that entering into the sheepfold will be exceedingly costly after the Rapture.

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2 replies by Inevitable Truth | Thad Brown and others
Emmy's avatar
Emmy
2d

This is fabulous, Thad...I have forwarded it to many people!! THANK YOU for reminding us.

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1 reply by Inevitable Truth | Thad Brown
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