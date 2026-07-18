The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Darrell Schultz's avatar
Darrell Schultz
6d

You had me, right off the bat, by mentioning that God didn’t “hang a ribbon from the sky,” and then told me the Hebrew word for ‘rainbow’ along with it’s meaning, something I had never stopped to research myself.

I loved the direction of your post because I often feel like I’m a modern-day John the Baptizer out in the wilderness of mankind, trying my best to WARN them that "God isn’t 'a the Santa Claus in the sky' who is always jolly, giving, and doesn’t really see ANYONE as ‘naughty’—as so many prosperity Gospel preachers errantly proclaim. He is also THE God of humankind’s JUDGMENT. A day of reckoning IS coming. As you properly noted, God won’t ever destroy the world by drowning it again, but the wayward that reject Him here will all see and experience His terror.

Quoting you, “Remove the judgment, and the cravings are all that remains.”

Again, you cited my words--which fall on ears seemingly covered by invisible noise-cancellation headsets--when you reminded all your readers that the destruction of the future comes by fire, and that’s a certainty according to God’s Word. There’s plenty of fire lingering around to accomplish The Almighty’s cause.

You closed with two simple, but powerful, one-liners:

“Flee to Christ before the match is struck.” and “Historically, the last man to say “all things continue as they were” said it in the rain.”

GREAT stuff, Thad! God is perfect and, lest we forget, so will be His JUDGMENT. The scary truth is that His just and perfect Judgment won't mirror mankind’s current vision of ‘judgment’ and 'fairness.'

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C.A. Campbell's avatar
C.A. Campbell
6d

Amen; fire next time.

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