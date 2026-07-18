What the Rainbow Really Means

God did not hang a ribbon in the sky. He actually hung a weapon.

The word for rainbow in Genesis 9:13 is qeshet. It is the ordinary Hebrew word for a warrior’s battle bow; the same word Scripture uses for weapons of war. God did not invent a symbol. He hung up an instrument of judgment.

And He hung it where He would see it. The covenant sign is not given to comfort us; it is given to God as a memorandum, as He stated in Genesis 9:14–16:

“When I bring clouds over the earth and the bow is seen in the clouds, I will remember My covenant that is between Me and you and every living creature of all flesh. And the waters shall never again become a flood to destroy all flesh. When the bow is in the clouds, I will see it..”

Notice: ‘I bring.’ ‘I will remember.’ ‘I will see.’ The bow hangs in God’s line of sight. We look up and feel reassured; God looks down and recalls the terms.

And the terms are precise, as confirmed in Genesis 9:11:

“I establish My covenant with you, that never again shall all flesh be cut off by the waters of the flood, and never again shall there be a flood to destroy the earth.”

The promise is bounded by six words: by the waters of the flood. God did not promise that the world would never again be destroyed. He promised it would never again be drowned.

Scoffers and Mockers

Nevertheless, every generation has its mockers, and they all sing the same song. “Nothing ever changes. All things remain the same.”

Peter saw it coming in 2 Peter 3:3–4:

“Knowing this first of all, that scoffers will come in the last days with scoffing, following their own sinful desires. They will say, ‘Where is the promise of His coming? For ever since the fathers fell asleep, all things are continuing as they were from the beginning of creation.’”

Peter heard it in the first century. We hear it now with a scientific rhythm.

The notion even has a modern name — Uniformitarianism, the proposition that present processes, operating at present rates, explain everything. No interruptions. No interventions.

The present is the key to the past, and the past is the guarantee of the future. It is the working assumption of secular geology, the scaffolding under deep time, and the unspoken faith of every man who lives as though tomorrow is contractually obligated to look like today.

But notice what Peter names first. Not their evidence but their desires. The scoffing is downstream of their cravings.

The doctrine is not a conclusion; it is a convenience. If nothing ever changes, no judgment takes place. And if no judgment is coming, no one has to answer for anything. The ideology protects the appetite.

Paul states the same philosophy in 1 Corinthians 15:32:

“If the dead are not raised, ‘Let us eat and drink, for tomorrow we die.’”

That is the scoffer’s ideology abridged. Remove the judgment, and the cravings are all that remains.

What They Deliberately Forget

Peter, however, does not treat this as innocent bewilderment. He treats it as a chosen blindness.

Here’s his charge in 2 Peter 3:5-6:

For they deliberately overlook this fact, that the heavens existed long ago, and the earth was formed out of water and through water by the word of God, and that by means of these the world that then existed was deluged with water and perished.

The Greek for “deliberately overlook” is pointed: θέλοντας (thelontas — willing, of their own choice). The fact doesn’t just slip their minds. They push it aside. They are not forgetful; they are willful.

And here is the fact they bury: water.

God formed the earth “out of water and through water.” Then God took that same water and turned it into the medium of His judgment.

The very element He used to build the world, He used to drown it.

Apparently, all things did not continue. The fountains of the deep burst open, the heavens emptied, and the world that then existed perished in a single catastrophic event by the word of God known as the Flood.

Uniformitarianism drowned in Noah’s day.

John MacArthur argued for decades that the global Flood is precisely the fact modern skepticism must deny to survive. Bury the Flood, and you can pretend the world is safe. Face it, and the dogma collapses.

The End Time Destruction Is Already Locked and Loaded

Now Peter turns from the past judgment to the pending one, and the parallel should raise the hair on your neck.

He foresees in 2 Peter 3:7:

“But by the same word the heavens and earth that now exist are stored up for fire, being kept until the day of judgment and destruction of the ungodly.”

“Stored up” is θησαυρίζω (thēsaurizō — to treasure up, to stockpile in reserve).

The present world is not drifting toward some accidental end. It is being deliberately held back, stockpiled for blazing destruction, and kept under guard until an appointed day.

Look at where we live.

Beneath the crust, beneath the mantle, sits a core of molten iron hotter than anything on the surface of this planet. And above our heads burns a ball of nuclear fire that holds the earth in orbit.

Fire below; fire above.

Scripture does not name the mechanism. The point is simpler and heavier. God never needed to bring a weapon into the world to destroy it; He built the world with the means of its own downfall already inside it.

He drowned it with the water it was made from.

He will burn it with fire, likewise reserved for the task.

Nothing Continues Unchanged

So the scoffer is wrong, and he is wrong twice. Water proved it once. Fire will prove it again.

Everything does not continue as it was. The end of the world is not a possibility God is weighing; it is a sentence He has already passed and is holding only for the right time.

The fire is laid. The day is fixed.

The timing is withheld, and that only because He is patient, not because He is unsure.

The world changed once, catastrophically, by water. It will change again, this time by fire.

Nothing continues under its own power. Everything is upheld by the word of His power.

Stop banking on tomorrow resembling today, as Noah’s neighbors did.

Stop reading God’s patience as God’s absence.

Flee to Christ before the match is struck.

Peter informs us why the delay exists, noting in 2 Peter 3:9:

“The Lord is not slow to fulfill His promise as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should reach repentance.”

Historically, the last man to say “all things continue as they were” said it in the rain.

To His Glory,

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