The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Emmy's avatar
Emmy
2d

Thank you for reminding us of this important point....

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
2dEdited

Amen, Thad! Earlier this week I checked in on the conversation thread you mentioned, and the arguments against the Doctrine of Election never change. The upshot is that most believe God would be unjust and cruel to predestine who goes to Heaven. But all of the scripture you've noted proves otherwise.

There is a pervasive desire in men to take credit for their salvation...in other words, to pridefully rob the Lord of His incredible grace and glory. To leave salvation in the hands of fallen man means, as you clearly point out with scripture, not one of us would be saved. Not even one. This is a humbling, staggering thought and brings to my mind Revelation 5:1-5, which describes this scene in Heaven:

1 Then I saw in the right hand of him who was seated on the throne a scroll written within and on the back, sealed with seven seals.

2 And I saw a mighty angel proclaiming with a loud voice, “Who is worthy to open the scroll and break its seals?”

3 And no one in heaven or on earth or under the earth was able to open the scroll or to look into it,

4 and I began to weep loudly because no one was found worthy to open the scroll or to look into it.

5 And one of the elders said to me, “Weep no more; behold, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, has conquered, so that he can open the scroll and its seven seals.”

All of humanity would weep loudly and forever if the Lord did not choose His own people and send His Only Son, Jesus Christ, to save His elected people. NO ONE is worthy outside of the Lamb of God, our Lord of Armies and King of Kings.

While understanding God's clear revelation of how salvation works isn't a salvific issue, it certainly changes our relationship with Him. Nothing is more awe-inspiring and rousing of praise than to know we didn't, and could never, save ourselves; the Lord, for His sovereign purposes, chose us to be a member of His kingdom. How comforting it is to know we are included and can never be lost.

1 John 4:19 defines election in 7 words "We love because he first loved us."

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