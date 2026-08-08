I published several Substack Notes this week arguing that salvation is the exclusive and sovereign choice of God and not the free-will decision of man.

The response was fast and hot.

How could anyone believe such a thing? Any fool can see we accept or reject salvation on our own.

Let me grant something first. Man has a will, and it’s free. It is so free that left to itself it uses that freedom the same way every time: to refuse God.

Romans 3:11: “no one seeks for God.”

Not a few. No one.

Acceptance is another matter.

Here is where the confusion starts. Looking back, every one of us can point to a salvation event. An aisle we walked. A sermon that broke us. A prayer we prayed in a car at two in the morning. Those things happened, and I am not taking them away.

But we mistake the evidence for the cause. We saw ourselves move, so we assume we started the motion.

Scripture, however, disagrees. And it isn’t vague, nor is it just one verse.

John 1:13 rules out the will of man: “who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God.” Three denials, one affirmation.

Romans 9:16 rules out effort alongside the desire: “So then it depends not on human will or exertion, but on God, who has mercy.”

James 1:18 names the will that actually did the work: “Of His own will He brought us forth by the word of truth.” His, not ours.

Ephesians 2:8 claims it is a gift: “by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God.”

Three writers, four contexts, one unified verdict. You don’t save yourself.

The Other Side of the Ledger

The other side is barren. Human wisdom maintains that man has a free will. But find one verse that grants man’s free will the ability to accept salvation.

There isn’t one.

Scripture commands men to repent and believe, but those commands establish duty, not ability. What it never does is locate the power to obey inside the man being commanded.

Isaiah 55:9: “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways and My thoughts than your thoughts.”

We keep quoting that verse to comfort the suffering. The setting is a rebuke, not a consolation.

That assumption has consequences. It shapes what people believe about how salvation begins.

Two Positions

Ask who starts salvation and you’ll get two answers.

The first denies election outright. Man hears the gospel and decides—period, end of story.

Whatever else it is, that position is consistent. No election, no sovereign determination, and the decision rests with man.

The second is not consistent. Many believers affirm election but reserve the final vote for themselves. “I believe God chose me, yet I have the option to accept or reject that offer.”

Then there is the corridor of time explanation. God looks down through history, sees who will believe, and writes their names in the Lamb’s Book of Life. That sounds like election. It’s not. Here God ratifies man’s decision; He never initiated it. This is the first position wearing the vocabulary of election.

So the camps are not really two. They are actually one position and two ways of dressing it up.

Man decides. God responds.

This is not a suspicion. It shows up in the data.

What The Data Shows

Ligonier Ministries and Lifeway Research surveyed 3,001 American adults in January 2025.¹ Among respondents with Evangelical Beliefs, 60% agreed that the Holy Spirit gives a man new life before he believes. Only 41% agreed that God chose whom He would save before He created the world.

Read those two numbers together. A majority say God makes a man spiritually alive first. Yet only a minority say God picked which men.

They have granted that we do not choose. But they have withheld that He does.

The survey describes utter confusion. Scripture ends it.

There Is No Such Decision to Make

If we insist that man decides whether to accept God’s offer of salvation, we run into a cataclysmic collision with Scripture.

That collision has an address. It’s John 6, and the One speaking is Christ Himself.

He builds the argument from both ends and even eliminates any gap in the middle.

John 6:44: “No one can come to Me unless the Father who sent Me draws him. And I will raise him up on the last day.”

That is the front door to salvation, and it is barred. Not no one will; no one can come.

Someone outside has to open it. And the verb Christ used is ἑλκύω (helkyō), which does not mean woo. It means haul. It is what you do to a loaded fishing net, or to a prisoner you are taking to court.

Dead men are not persuaded across that threshold with soft music and low lights. Christ says they are dragged by the Father.

John 6:37: “All that the Father gives Me will come to Me, and whoever comes to Me I will never cast out.”

That is the back door, and it is barred too. Everyone given arrives. Not some. Not most. Everyone.

John 6:39 then nails it shut: “that I should lose nothing of all that He has given Me, but raise it up on the last day.”

This is absolute preservation, and it belongs to Him alone, not to us.

Now, let’s review what remains for human free will to do.

It can’t initiate salvation because verse 44 forbids it.

It can’t decline salvation because verse 37 guarantees arrival.

It can’t even defect afterward, because verse 39 promises nothing is lost.

The decisions men imagine themselves making have no place to stand. Before the drawing, we are unable; after the drawing, we come.

The will is not bypassed. The drawn man comes willingly. Philippians 2:13 explains how:

“it is God who works in you, both to will and to work for His good pleasure.”

God does not override the will. He changes what it wants.

Man’s will is not the hinge. It is the evidence.

Every decisive verb in the passage has the Father or the Son as its subject. The sinner appears only as the object: given, drawn, received, kept, and raised.

But What About The Invitations?

Many will counter with the open calls of Scripture.

John 3:16: “whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life” and, Revelation 22:17: “let the one who desires take the water of life without price.”

Those verses are real, and I won’t minimize them.

But notice what they establish and what they don’t.

They show that everyone who comes is received. They say nothing about who will come. And they say nothing about how a dead man gains the desire to come.

John 6:44 already answered that, and the second half of the verse is where the argument ends. The one drawn is the one raised. If the drawing reached every man, the raising would also reach every man.

The call goes out to every man; however, the power to accept it only comes from God.

Why This Matters

This is not about winning an argument. It is not even about whether a man is saved. It is about what salvation does to him afterward.

It changes what assurance is.

If your will started this, your will can end it, and every cold season becomes evidence against you. That is why people walk the aisle a second time, and a fifth. They are trying to re-perform a moment they cannot locate.

If God started it, the question is no longer whether you meant it enough. It is whether He did it. And you can read the answer off your life rather than off your feelings.

It kills boasting at the root.

If salvation turns on a decision, the difference between you and your unconverted neighbor lies within you. You were humbler. Smarter. More honest with yourself. Whatever you name it, you are the one who supplied it.

Paul closed that door.

Ephesians 2:8-9: "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast."

It changes how you evangelize.

If conversion depends on technique, you’ll use technique. The lighting. The seventh verse of the invitation hymn. The pressure.

If conversion depends on God, you preach the same message to the hardest man in the room without adjusting the atmosphere. And you keep preaching it even after ten years of rejection.

Spurgeon held this doctrine and pleaded with sinners anyway. He said it plainly from the pulpit: “I know I never made a soul alive yet, and never shall.”

Then he begged them to come.

What To Do With This

Stop auditing the moment. Start reading the effects.

Preach Christ harder, not softer, and stop grading yourself on the results that you have no control over.

And if you are the one lying awake wondering whether it ever took, ask a different question. Not did I mean it. Ask what put the desire there in the first place, because that desire came not from your flesh.

John wrote an entire letter for those in this position. 1 John 5:13: “I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life.” He then gives the evidence. Love for the brothers. Ongoing obedience. Grief over sin rather than ease with it. Those are visible from outside your own head.

Nobody has ever attended his own birth as a volunteer.

To His Glory,

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¹ Ligonier Ministries and Lifeway Research, The State of Theology 2025. Survey of 3,001 U.S. adults conducted January 6–15, 2025; sampling error ±1.9% at 95% confidence. Respondents cited here are those meeting Lifeway’s Evangelical Beliefs screen, which requires strong agreement with all four statements: the Bible is the highest authority for what I believe; it is very important for me personally to encourage non-Christians to trust Jesus Christ as their Savior; Jesus Christ’s death on the cross is the only sacrifice that could remove the penalty of my sin; only those who trust in Jesus Christ alone as their Savior receive God’s free gift of eternal salvation. Full report at thestateoftheology.com.