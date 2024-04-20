Aligning with Purpose: Discovering God’s Will for Your Life
1 John 5:14-15: “…if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests which we have asked from Him.”
Summary
The Bible details God’s will for our lives, including being saved, filled with the Spirit, sanctified, submissive, suffering, and thankful. In addition to this general will, God also has a specific will for our life choices, which can be revealed through our desires. God does not need perfecti…