Peter’s refusal looked like reverence. Christ called it something else.

The relationship between love and obedience in the Bible isn’t complicated. Jesus stated it in one sentence: love keeps His commandments. Scripture adds a third word too many Christian churches leave off.

Humility, like love, is proven by obedience.

Why Does Much of Christian Love Feel Shallow?

Walk into any Christian bookstore and count the titles about the love of God. Then count the ones that tell you what that love requires. The second stack won’t take long to count.

The shelves have trained a generation to treat God’s love as a mood. Warm, accepting, and asking nothing. It’s comforting, and it’s weak.

Love without obedience is sentiment. Humility without obedience is a posture held for an audience. Both are shallow.

What Did Jesus Teach About Love and Obedience in John 13–14?

Sermons usually treat the foot washing, the new commandment, and “keep My commandments” as three separate topics. All three happened in one room on one night.

Christ took a towel, washed the disciples’ feet, and attached an obligation to it in John 13:15:

“For I have given you an example, that you also should do just as I have done to you.”

Then, He gave the new commandment in John 13:34:

“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.”

Notice what He called love: a commandment. The identifying mark of a disciple is itself an act of obedience.

Then, He joined the two in John 14:15:

“If you love Me, you will keep My commandments.”

Can Humility Be Disobedient? Peter at the Basin

Here’s the full exchange.

In John 13:8, “Peter said to Him, ‘You shall never wash my feet.’ Jesus answered him, ‘If I do not wash you, you have no share with Me.’”

Peter’s refusal looked like humility. He thought he was honoring his Lord. In fact, he was overruling Him.

That’s the counterfeit.

False humility decides for itself what’s fitting and calls the decision reverence. Genuine humility does what Christ says, even when it feels backward.

Before Peter’s humility could be real, it had to become obedience.

Why Is Humility a Form of Obedience?

Pride, at the core, is a refusal to submit. It places my judgment above God’s word. Humility reverses that order. It takes God at His word even when my instincts disagree.

That’s why Scripture commands humility rather than merely praising it.

1 Peter 5:5–6 reads, “Clothe yourselves, all of you, with humility toward one another, for ‘God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.’ Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God…”

“Humble yourselves” is an imperative. Humility isn’t a temperament some believers happen to have. It’s a command every believer is called to keep, and God promises grace to the humble.

How Did Christ Show Humility Through Obedience?

Paul gives the New Testament’s clearest picture of humility, and he describes it in terms of obedience.

Philippians 2:8 reads, “And being found in human form, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.”

Two Greek details carry the argument. ἐταπείνωσεν ἑαυτόν (etapeinōsen heauton, “He humbled Himself”) is active and reflexive. No one humbled Christ; He humbled Himself.

Then the participle γενόμενος ὑπήκοος (genomenos hypēkoos, “becoming obedient”) tells us how He did it. His humility wasn’t a soft tone or a low opinion of Himself. It was carrying out the Father’s will all the way to the cross.

Paul doesn’t offer this passage as theology to admire. Three verses earlier, in Philippians 2:5, he commands it: “Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus.”

Christ said the same about His love for the Father in John 14:31:

“but I do as the Father has commanded Me, so that the world may know that I love the Father.”

The Son proved His humility and His love the same way: He obeyed. His disciples have no other way to prove theirs.

Is “ Keep My Commandments ” a Command or a Promise?

The KJV reads “keep My commandments,” an imperative. The ESV reads “you will keep,” following the critical Greek text’s τηρήσετε (tērēsete), a future indicative. The manuscripts disagree on the wording, but every reading binds love to obedience. The KJV commands it. The ESV guarantees it.

Read that way, the verse is a diagnosis. Love produces obedience the way a living tree produces fruit. When there’s no fruit, the trouble is at the root. Christ made the same point about the good soil in the Parable of the Sower.

Does Love Come Before Obedience?

Yes, and the order matters. 1 John 4:19 reads,

“We love because He first loved us.”

Obedience doesn’t earn God’s love; it answers it. That’s also why faith without works is dead.

So the three words aren’t a triangle of equals.

Love is the root. Humility is the posture love takes before God and others. Obedience is the evidence of both.

Remove obedience, and you’ve removed the only proof that the other two exist. It’s the same line that separates believers who fall from pretenders who continue.

What Does Humble Obedience Look Like on Monday?

It looks like washing feet when no one will say thanks. Christ knelt with a towel in a room that held Judas. It looks like letting Christ overrule you. You forgive when you’d rather keep the debt. You submit to a clear command when your own judgment argues for an exception. It looks like doing all of this quietly. Humility that needs an audience has already received its reward.

The Question John 14:15 Asks

You can feel deep affection for Christ and still be the one refusing the towel.

Jesus gave one test for love, and it isn’t feeling. In John 14:15, He said,

“If you love Me, you will keep My commandments.”

Name the command you’re overruling this week.

Obey it, and you prove your love. Refuse it, and you prove your pride.

To His Glory,

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