The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Emmy's avatar
Emmy
7h

Excellent, as always....Thank you.

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Bitter Klinger's avatar
Bitter Klinger
6h

As long as my church has a rainbow banner behind or over the altar, I feel all warm and fuzzy.

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