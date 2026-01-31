The Sobering Truth About Sinning As A Pattern

Scripture doesn’t mince words about the relationship between persistent sin and salvation.

The critical question isn't whether Christians sin; they do, but whether someone can continue in habitual, unrepentant sin while possessing genuine faith; understanding this distinction requires a biblical understanding of regeneration and its effects.

The Clearest Statement on Continuing Sin

1 John 3:6-10 provides the most direct teaching:

“No one who abides in Him keeps on sinning; no one who keeps on sinning has either seen Him or known Him. Little children, let no one deceive you. Whoever practices righteousness is righteous, as He is righteous. Whoever makes a practice of sinning is of the devil, for the devil has been sinning from the beginning. The reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the works of the devil. No one born of God makes a practice of sinning, for God’s seed abides in him; and he cannot keep on sinning, because he has been born of God. By this it is evident who are the children of God, and who are the children of the devil: whoever does not practice righteousness is not of God, nor is he who does not love his brother.”

John distinguishes between occasional and even significant sin (which any believers can commit) and the persistent, unrepentant practice of sin as a lifestyle.

The key word is “practice”; habitual, unrepentant continuation in known sin.

Those Who Were Never Truly Saved

1 John 2:19 reveals a chilling reality:

“They went out from us, but they were not of us; for if they had been of us, they would have continued with us. But they went out, that it might become plain that they all are not of us.”

These individuals appeared to be believers. They attended church, professed faith, participated in ministry. Yet their departure revealed what was always true; they never belonged to Christ.

Matthew 7:21-23 records Jesus’s terrifying words:

“Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of My Father who is in heaven. On that day many will say to Me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in Your name, and cast out demons in Your name, and do many mighty works in Your name?’ And then will I declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you workers of lawlessness.’”

Notice Jesus doesn’t say “I once knew you, but you lost your salvation.” He says “I never knew you.”

Again, these people performed religious activities, claimed His name, and even believed themselves saved. They were fatally deceived.

The Wheat and the Tares

Matthew 13:24-30 illustrates this reality through Jesus’s parable:

“The kingdom of heaven may be compared to a man who sowed good seed in his field, but while his men were sleeping, his enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat and went away. So when the plants came up and bore grain, then the weeds appeared also.”

The tares (weeds) look just like wheat in early growth. Only at harvest does the difference become undeniable.

So it is in the church; false professors look like genuine believers for a time. Their continued, unrepentant sin eventually reveals their true nature.

The Critical Distinction: Backsliding Believers vs. False Professors

Here’s where discernment becomes crucial.

The Backslidden Believer

David committed adultery and murder (2 Samuel 11). Peter denied Christ three times (Matthew 26:69-75). The Corinthian believers tolerated gross immorality (1 Corinthians 5).

Yet these were genuine believers who fell into grievous sin.

The difference? They repented.

David’s broken confession is in Psalm 51:1-4:

“Have mercy on me, O God, according to Your steadfast love; according to Your abundant mercy blot out my transgressions. Wash me thoroughly from my iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin! For I know my transgressions, and my sin is ever before me. Against You, You only, have I sinned and done what is evil in Your sight.”

Peter wept bitterly after his denial (Luke 22:62).

The Corinthians mourned their sin when confronted (2 Corinthians 7:9-11).

True believers may fall deeply, but God’s discipline brings them back.

Hebrews 12:6-8 promises:

“For the Lord disciplines the one He loves, and chastises every son whom He receives. It is for discipline that you have to endure. God is treating you as sons. For what son is there whom his father does not discipline? If you are left without discipline, in which all have participated, then you are illegitimate children and not sons.”

The False Professor

The false professor continues in sin without true repentance. They may feel regret over consequences, but not godly sorrow over offending God. They rationalize, make excuses, blame others, or simply persist in their rebellion.

2 Timothy 3:5 describes them perfectly:

“Having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people.”

They have Christian vocabulary, church attendance, perhaps even ministry involvement. But their life demonstrates no genuine transformation.

The Test That Reveals Truth

1 John 2:3-4 establishes the test:

“And by this we know that we have come to know Him, if we keep His commandments. Whoever says ‘I know Him’ but does not keep His commandments is a liar, and the truth is not in him.”

The genuine believer’s direction is toward holiness, even when they stumble. The false professor’s direction is toward sin, even when they occasionally do good.

MacArthur notes that the test isn’t sinless perfection; it’s direction and desire.

Does the person love their sin or hate it? Do they pursue holiness or embrace wickedness? When they fall, do they genuinely repent or merely regret getting caught?

The Sobering Application

If you find yourself continuing in known sin without repentance, examine yourself.

2 Corinthians 13:5 commands:

“Examine yourselves, to see whether you are in the faith. Test yourselves.”

True believers sin, but they don’t rationalize and make peace with their sin.

They battle, they struggle, they repent, they grow.

If your sin doesn’t grieve you, that’s the most grievous sign of all.