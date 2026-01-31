The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
shelley stisser's avatar
shelley stisser
14h

Thank you for this clarifying distinction and the importance of discernment which sadly a lot of churches are not teaching today.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thad M Brown, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture