The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin L's avatar
Robin L
6h

It is so important to get this right. 1 John 4:19 is simple in its clarity:

"We love Him, because He first loved us." He LOVED US FIRST.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thad M Brown, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture