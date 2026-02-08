• Believers’ names are permanently written in the Lamb’s Book of Life and will never be blotted out. Revelation 17:8 – “Whose names have not been written in the book of life from the foundation of the world.” Revelation 3:5 – “I will never blot his name out of the book of life.”

• Humanity is spiritually dead in sin, not wounded or on life support; dead people cannot make choices. Ephesians 2:1 – “And you were dead in the trespasses and sins.”

• God makes believers spiritually alive FIRST, then draws them to faith. Ephesians 2:4-5 – “But God…made us alive together with Christ.” John 6:44 – “No one can come to Me unless the Father who sent Me draws him.”

• Regeneration precedes faith; God must give spiritual life before a person can exercise saving faith. John 1:13 – “Who were born…not of the will of man, but of God.”

• Believers participated in their spiritual birth as much as they did their physical birth; they were utterly passive. John 3:3 – “Unless one is born again he cannot see the kingdom of God.”

• Faith is a gift from God that receives salvation, not a work that earns it. Ephesians 2:8-9 – “For by grace you have been saved through faith…not a result of works.”

• If salvation depends on human will rather than God’s sovereignty, God is not truly sovereign over salvation. Romans 9:16 – “So then it depends not on human will or exertion, but on God, who has mercy.”

• God doesn’t merely foresee who will believe; He determines who will believe according to His purpose before time began. 2 Timothy 1:9 – “Who saved us…because of His own purpose and grace, which He gave us in Christ Jesus before the ages began.”

• God chose believers based on His sovereign pleasure, not because they are special, smarter, or more spiritual. Romans 9:15 – “I will have mercy on whom I have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I have compassion.”

• Non-believers freely and completely deny Christ; they LOVED darkness and REFUSED to come to the light. John 3:19-20 – “The light has come into the world, and people loved darkness rather than light.” John 5:40 – “Yet you refuse to come to Me that you may have life.”

• God doesn’t force anyone to reject Him; He leaves them in their freely chosen rebellion without excuse. Romans 1:18-20 – “They are without excuse…who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth.”

• Even after experiencing God’s judgment in Revelation, non-believers persist in cursing God and refusing to repent. Revelation 16:9 – “They did not repent and give Him glory.”

• We cannot fully understand divine sovereignty, but we don’t need to understand it to appreciate grace. Isaiah 55:8-9 – “For My thoughts are not your thoughts…My ways higher than your ways.”

• Salvation is secure because God holds believers, not because they are holding on. Ephesians 2:4-5 – “God…made us alive together with Christ.”

• God is still working to give the gift of salvation to even more people.

To His Glory,

Thanks for reading The Inevitable Truth! I’m committed to keeping these posts free and accessible to everyone, with no paywalls or hoops to jump through. Upgrade if you found value and want to show your appreciation by supporting me financially.

📌 P.S. I’ve put together 2 PDFs that cover how to break the ice when you want to share the gospel and the gospel presentation in depth, with a discussion of the implications and specific scriptural verses. If you believe this may be helpful, you can download the reports here.

Grab the free PDFs now!

📌 P.P.S. If you enjoyed this or found it helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it?

Your shares make a real difference; they help others discover solid biblical teaching and allow me to keep creating free, accessible content.

Share The Inevitable Truth