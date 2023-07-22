Examining the Scriptural Basis: Calvin's Counterarguments on Election
Free will is the momentum of every person who rejects Christ and of every false believer who assumes they, too, are saved. True believers are distinguished by God's sovereign election.
The Salvation Controversies
It’s understandable to be perplexed by the different points of view concerning salvation. In fact, conflicts have been around since the beginning of time and throughout history.
But why is that?
Initially, we need to recognize that a spiritual battle is being fought around our eternal destiny as Ephesians 6:12 describes, “For we…