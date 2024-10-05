Understanding Scripture – The Old Testament
Genesis 12:3: “I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”
The Kingdom and the Ambassadors
The unifying theme of the Bible is the establishment of the "Kingdom of God".
I posited that position in a previous Substack article. In fact, while Genesis begins with the creation of the Garden of Eden—the original earthly kingdom—it culminates in Revelation with the creation of Ne…