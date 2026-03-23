The Lie That Fails People at the Worst Moment

Said at Every Funeral, Hospital Bed, and Crisis.

You have heard it before. You may have said it yourself.

“God won’t give you more than you can handle.”

It sounds tender. It sounds like faith.

But…it’s not in the Bible.

And worse, it is the kind of half-truth that collapses precisely when someone needs solid ground the most.

The Misquoted Verse

The phantom source is 1 Corinthians 10:13 — “No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and He will not let you be tempted beyond your ability...”

Now, read that carefully.

Paul is writing about temptation; the assault of sin against the believer. He is not writing about cancer. He is not writing about grief, financial collapse, or personal tragedy.

The passage is about the faithfulness of God to provide a way of escape from sin’s enticements. That is a powerful promise. It’s just not the promise people think it is.

The Man Who Blew Up the Cliché

The Apostle Paul wrote 1 Corinthians 10:13.

He also wrote 2 Corinthians 1:8–9 — “We were so utterly burdened beyond our strength that we despaired of life itself... But that was to make us rely not on ourselves but on God who raises the dead.”

Paul is the living refutation of the cliché.

He was not given what he could handle. He was crushed beyond his own capacity to endure — on purpose — so that he would learn to trust God rather than himself.

That is a radically different theology than the greeting card version.

What God Actually Promises

God does not promise manageable loads. He promises His presence in the unmanageable ones.

2 Corinthians 12:9 — “My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is made perfect in weakness.”

The promise is not that the weight will lighten.

The promise is that His strength enters precisely where yours runs out.

This is far better news than the cliché — if you can receive it.

The Takeaway

Stop telling suffering people that God measured their pain and decided they could handle it.

Instead, be authentic.

Jefferson Fisher, a Defense Attorney and New York Times’ best-selling author on Communications, has the following suggestions when dealing with someone who is in crisis or grieving:

Stop saying “Let me know if there’s anything I can do.” You just transferred the burden to a grieving person. That’s not help. That’s a chore assignment. Don’t ask. Just act. Send food. Mow the lawn. Slip them an envelope. Show up. The people who need help most are the least equipped to ask for it. So don’t make them ask. Don’t ask for details; if you’re not in the know, that’s probably for a reason. Worse yet, don’t ever opine on how they should have known or done something different. Instead just let them know that you care and are praying for them. Don’t try to be positive and say things like, “God won’t give you more than you can handle,” or “at least they’re in a better place” or “everything happens for a reason.” Instead emphasize and agree with their pain. Say things like “I’m really sorry you have to go through this” or “this is terrible” or “I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

The world doesn't need more misinformed theologians at the graveside; it needs more people who show up with a casserole and shut up.

Where have you been told to “handle it” when what you actually needed was permission to collapse before God?

To His Glory,

For the biblical and textual foundation of these positions, see my previous post on the three major theological fault lines within conservative evangelicalism.

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