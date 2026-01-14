Introduction

After writing “The Inevitable Truth” for some 3 years, I want to ensure that I am addressing your most pressing spiritual needs.

This brief poll helps me understand what challenges you face and what biblical content would serve you best.

Please note that I have a few open-ended questions at the end of this survey. Feel free to answer some, none, or all as you would like.

Your input directly shapes future posts, resources, and potential products.

Thank you for investing your time to help me serve you more effectively.

Poll Questions

Section 1: Current Spiritual Challenges

Section 2: Content Preferences

Section 3: Specific Topics of Interest

Section 4: Product Development

Section 5: Understanding Your Context

Section 6: Open Feedback

Question 11: What specific question about biblical truth, Christian living, or Reformed theology keeps you up at night?

Question 12: What’s the ONE thing that would make The Inevitable Truth more valuable to you?

Question 13: Is there anything else you’d like me to know about your needs, challenges, or interests?

Leave a comment

Closing Statement

Thank you for helping me understand how to serve you better.

Your input shapes every post, note, and resource I develop.

I read every response personally and take your feedback seriously.

Watch for future content addressing the needs you’ve identified here.

Until then, may God richly bless your pursuit of Him through His Word.

To your spiritual growth,

Thad

📌 P.S. I’ve put together 2 PDFs that cover how to break the ice when you want to share the gospel and the gospel presentation in depth, with a discussion of the implications and specific scriptural verses. As a thank you for completing this survey, you can download the free reports here .

Grab the free PDFs now!

📌 P.P.S. I’ve left this survey open so you can continue to follow the results.