Biblical Q&A – How Can I Tell if a Church is Biblical?
2 Timothy 4:3: “For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions.”
2 Timothy 4:3: “For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions.”
In this week of The Inevitable Truth’s “Biblical Q&A” we explore what Christians should know about churches. What is a Biblical Chur…