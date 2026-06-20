Listen to the eulogy at any funeral.

“She had a heart of gold.” “He was a good man; one of the best.” Nobody stands up and says the deceased was a sinner now in the hands of an angry God.

We bury everyone as a good person, and apparently, they all go to heaven.

As it turns out, the church believes this too. Fifty-three percent of American evangelicals agree that “everyone sins a little, but most people are good by nature.”

That’s not a secular poll. That’s the 2025 Ligonier State of Theology survey. Churchgoing, Bible-claiming Christians; a majority of them.

They have never believed in total depravity, but that’s exactly what the Bible teaches.

The Most Comfortable Lie

The “basically good person” is the central figure of American religion. You know the type. Generous. Reliable. Kind to strangers. Coaches Little League. Misses church, but after all, Sundays are busy.

We call these people good. We mean it. When they die, we say it at their funerals.

Nobody in the pews questions it.

I didn’t either — for a long time. My mother was one of those people. Sweet, giving, genuinely kind. She would have given a stranger the coat off her back. And she had no idea — none — what the gospel actually required of her.

I loved her. I still do. That’s not the point.

The “good person” theology is the most dangerous kind of theology: it feels true, it sounds humble, but it is lethal.

What Scripture Actually Says

Ephesians 2:1–3 does not say people are mostly decent with a few rough edges. It says this:

“And you were dead in the trespasses and sins in which you once walked, following the course of this world, following the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that is now at work in the sons of disobedience — among whom we all once lived in the passions of our flesh, carrying out the desires of the body and the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, like the rest of mankind.”

The Greek word translated “dead” is νεκροὺς (nekrous). It is the word for a corpse. Paul does not say that we were ill. He does not say we were declining or weakening. He says we were dead; no capacity to revive ourselves, no appetite for God, no ability to respond to grace on our own.

Then there is the word φύσει (phusei), translated “by nature.” We were not children of wrath because of our environment, our upbringing, or the circumstances we fell into. By nature. Intrinsically. From the inside out.

This is not pessimism. It’s a diagnosis.

What Total Depravity Actually Means

R.C. Sproul was precise: “We are not sinners because we sin. We sin because we are sinners.”

That single sentence overturns fifty years of evangelical anthropology.

Total depravity is not a claim that every person is as wicked as possible. MacArthur explains it this way: total depravity means sinners have no ability to do spiritual good or to work for their own salvation. The kind grandmother who has harmed no one, who is generous and faithful to every human relationship, may still be utterly unable to seek God, unable to respond to the gospel, and unable to even see her own condition.

That is the horror of it. The most spiritually dangerous people are not murderers. They are pleasant, reliable, morally upright people who see no need for a Savior.

My mother was pleasant, reliable, and morally upright.

Jeremiah 17:9 says it without softening: “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?”

Who can understand it? Not even the patient knows the disease.

Why the Church Keeps Flinching?

MacArthur has noted that no doctrine draws more hostility — not just from unbelievers, but from professing Christians who find it offensive and attack it zealously.

The reason is not difficult to find. Total depravity costs you the one currency American religion runs on: human dignity measured by moral performance.

If people are basically good, then salvation is simply a refinement. You start decent; grace makes you excellent. The cross is an upgrade.

If total depravity is true, the cross is rescue from a grave. Not an upgrade. Resurrection.

These are not two versions of the same gospel. They are two different gospels.

The 53% are not confused about a minor doctrinal nuance. They are confused about what they are being saved from.

Where This Lands on Monday Morning

When you look at someone you love; someone generous, kind, and thoroughly unregenerate, and say “she’s a good person,” you are not being gracious. You are being dangerous.

You are telling yourself a story that removes urgency. If she is basically good, God will sort it out. And since she’s basically good, the conversation can wait. Obviously, what’s the crisis?

Romans 3:10–12 says: “None is righteous, no, not one; no one understands; no one seeks for God. All have turned aside; together they have become worthless; no one does good, not even one.”

No one seeks God. The pleasant person with no interest in Christ is not slowly drifting toward Him. She is, apart from regenerating grace, moving further away.

This is not a reason for despair. It is a reason to pray differently.

Stop Calling People Good

Stop calling the unregenerate “good people.” Start calling them what Scripture calls them: dead in trespasses, children of wrath by nature, in need of the same regenerating grace you received.

Then pray for it.

Not “Lord, bless her.” Pray for regeneration. Pray for the Spirit to do what only the Spirit can do: make the dead live.

That is what it means to believe in total depravity. It’s not a doctrine sitting in a catechism. It’s a way of seeing everyone around you with clarity about their condition and urgency about their need.

My mother needed regeneration.

So did I.

So do you.

To His Glory,

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