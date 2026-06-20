The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
3d

Great article, and so necessary. I have listened and/or read both Sproul's and MacArthur's sermons on total depravity. They are sobering and dispel every notion that we can do anything to save ourselves, or that there is anything worth saving in us in our original state.

I tell people, "I was not saved because I am special, however, I am special, and it is purely because God saved me. That specialness is not for me, or about me, it is all by grace and for HIS glory." When I make this statement I understand what I am saying, but most do not. (Thank you Jesus for your illumination!)

Funerals are terrible events for the unredeemed; they are intended to comfort (deceive) the ungodly and pacify them in the belief that "peace" and "rest" are what awaits all who die, simply because they are dead. We hear versions of this viewpoint all the time. People, even Christians, often speak of their departed loved ones as seeing them and hearing (and answering) their prayers! This is fantasy, and pure occultism. Syncretism is thriving today.

Not in a good way, I marvel at the deception Satan has inflicted upon the whole earth. I don't wish Hell upon anyone except for Satan. He has earned what is coming to him. It must have broken God's heart when he rebelled. No, it didn't surprise our Triune and Holy Holy Holy God, but I'm certain it grieved Him, and still does to this day.

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Bitter Klinger's avatar
Bitter Klinger
3d

Excellent. So now the question is, is there a distinction to be made between depravity and evil?

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