The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Emmy's avatar
Emmy
Sep 5

I love memorizing scripture!! I do it everyday, thanks to John MacArthur's daily bible with 52 key verses to memorize (many included in your post!). I have been at it now for 3-4 years..."How blessed am I that I "...delight in the Law of the Lord, and in His Law I meditate day and night."

"This book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth...." Thank God it doesn't!!

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Robin L
Sep 5

A wonderful reminder, Thad, thank you!

When we read scripture, study and memorize it, God's nature is revealed to us and it transforms us when we ask Him to do so. Jeremiah 29:13 "You will seek Me and find Me when you seek Me with all your heart." One of my favorite verses among so many.

What an amazing gift of grace the Lord has given us, His own mind in a book, which He promises will reveal Himself to us and sanctify us, if only we make use of it.

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