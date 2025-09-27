The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christy's avatar
Christy
5d

Very well said.

Today we also have the advantage of seeing God's promises and predictions coming into being. Israel has been gathered from all the nations and technologies are setting up to fulfill the antichrist beast system during the tribulation. National alliances are even changing to setup the Gog Magog war from Ezekiel 38.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
5d

Thank you! Much needed today. Only thing I might point out is historically, the church was solidly premill for the 1st 4 centuries. This was long before dispensationalism. Yet they always maintained a distinction between the church and isreal and expected prophecy for isreal to be literally fulfilled. They were also post-trib rapture. That is pretty much where I am. Also, even after augustine came along with his allegorical interp. Literally inventing A-mill out of whole cloth for his justification of the sacral state (City of God; which became the foundation of the catholic church); yet premill remained dominate. Not until amill was adopted by the westminster assembly, did amil begin to gain ascendancy. Yet still, premill has remained strong, long before dispensationalism came around. It was dispensationalism that added the pre-trib rapture. Is that view correct? Or the older post trib? I am leaning more towards post trib; having been pre trib most of my Christian life.

Anyway. Loved the article...keep preaching it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Thad M Brown
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thad M. Brown, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture