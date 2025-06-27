The recent nomination of a socialist to become the Democratic Mayor of New York City got me thinking…WWJD?

The Ancient Warning

“The forest was shrinking, but the trees kept voting for the Axe, for the Axe was clever and convinced the Trees that because his handle was wood, he was one of them.”

This adaptation of ancient wisdom reveals a sobering truth. We often choose leaders who share our surface characteristics while ignoring their true intentions.

Scripture’s Teaching

Romans 13:1 reminds us: “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God.”

God’s sovereignty extends over all government. Yet, this doesn’t absolve us of our responsibility for wisdom in civic participation.

Jeremiah 17:9 warns: “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?”

When people reject biblical truth as their foundation, they become vulnerable to deception. They choose leaders based on promises that appeal to their flesh rather than principles that honor God.

Our Response

As believers, we must:

Pray for those in authority (1 Timothy 2:1-2). Remember that human government will ultimately fail. Live as citizens of heaven first.

The Greater Truth

Whether trees choose axes or citizens choose leaders who promise what their hearts desire, God remains sovereign.

Our responsibility is simple: live faithfully, pray consistently, and trust completely in the One whose throne is established forever.

Until His return,

Thad M Brown