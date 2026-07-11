Ask the average believer where they go when they die, and they’ll say heaven — white robes, clouds, harps, floating worship in some disembodied realm. It’s the picture on the funeral card. Right?

But it’s not what the Bible promises.

The Problem With “Going to Heaven”

When a believer dies, they go to be with Christ. That part is true. Paul says it plainly in Philippians 1:23: “My desire is to depart and be with Christ, for that is far better.”

Real. True. Comforting. But not well understood.

What Paul describes is the intermediate state: a conscious, personal existence with Christ between death and resurrection. R.C. Sproul called it what it is: a temporary condition. The soul is with the Lord; the body is still in the ground. That separation was never the design. It is the lingering wound of a fallen world not yet healed.

Heaven is the waiting room. It’s not our ultimate home.

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Resurrection, Not Clouds

The empty tomb is not a metaphor. It is the prototype. The resurrection body is physical, glorified, and permanent — the same person, transformed, not a ghost. And it comes at a fixed moment: the Rapture. Paul marks it in 1 Thessalonians 4:16: “And the dead in Christ will rise first.” That is when soul and body are reunited, the wound of death is finally closed.

That body is built to last forever (the New Earth arrives after the thousand-year reign). And forever has an address.

What the New Earth Actually Is

Start with one word: “new.” English flattens it. Greek does not. John writes καινός (kainos: new in kind and quality, not merely new in time). The New Earth is not a replacement world conjured from nothing. It is this creation, purged by fire, restored, and glorified. The same earth, freed at last from the curse.

Isaiah saw it coming (Isaiah 65:17). Peter names the defining feature in 2 Peter 3:13: “new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells.” Righteousness dwells there. Permanently.

This is Eden’s purpose, recovered. Creation was never meant to be thrown away; it was meant to be filled with the glory of God and inhabited by His redeemed people. The fall interrupted the plan. The New Earth completes it.

John adds one jarring detail in Revelation 21:1: “and the sea was no more.” In the ancient mind the sea meant chaos and separation. Its absence is the end of chaos itself. Nothing left that threatens. Nothing left that divides.

The City That Comes Down

Then John sees a city, and the popular picture collapses. He records it in Revelation 21:2: “And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God.”

Watch the direction. The city comes down. The redeemed do not escape upward to God; God brings His dwelling down to them. “Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man” (Revelation 21:3). That word is σκηνή (skēnē: tent, tabernacle), the same root behind the Word made flesh, who tabernacled among us. What began at the incarnation becomes permanent.

Then the dimensions preach. The city is a perfect cube; its length and width and height are equal, roughly 1,500 miles on every side. Only one room in all of Scripture was a perfect cube: the Holy of Holies, where God’s presence sat behind the veil. Now the entire city is the Most Holy Place. Everyone inside lives where only the high priest could step, once a year, trembling.

And the curse is gone. Then the thing no one in history survived: “They will see His face” (Revelation 22:4). Moses asked for that and was refused. On the New Earth, the redeemed are given it.

A Place of Perfect Joy

The face of God is not only a sight. It is a fountain.

Every joy we know here is diluted, cut with grief, disappointment and worry. Life opens with the joy of new birth and closes in the sorrow of death and separation. An honest look at this world yields more tears than gladness.

Heaven ends that forever. To the faithful steward Jesus says in Matthew 25:23: “Enter into the joy of your master.” Not stand near the joy. Enter it. And that joy is not vague contentment; it flows from one source, the unveiled presence of God Himself. Every earthly joy is a borrowed beam. There the redeemed stand in the light itself.

Hell Is Also Intermediate

The same logic runs the other way, and it should make us tremble. The unbeliever who dies today does not go to the lake of fire. He goes to Hades: conscious torment, awaiting judgment. The rich man in Luke 16 is not at a party. He is in anguish, fully awake, fully aware of what he threw away.

That is the waiting room of the damned. The final sentence is worse. “He was thrown into the lake of fire” (Revelation 20:15). A resurrected body. Eternal, conscious punishment. Not annihilation. Not symbolic. The full weight of God’s wrath, forever.

Why This Changes Everything

If the present heaven is intermediate, the Christian hope is far bigger than escaping death. It is creation healed, bodies raised, and God present with no veil between them. If hell is intermediate, the final judgment is more terrifying than most pulpits dare to say.

The gospel answers both. Christ was raised so you also would be. He bore the Father’s wrath so you would not. He has secured a place for His people on a redeemed earth, in a city that comes down, under the unveiled face of God.

That is what salvation actually is.

Not clouds. A new world. And the God who made you, dwelling there, with you, forever.

To His Glory,

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