Walking the Talk: How a Pastor's Beliefs Shape Their Ministry
In the end, the Pastor your church hires or the one who shepherds you should be more than just a really nice guy.
One of the documents I created for a Pastoral selection process in which I was engaged was an early questionnaire developed to elicit some of the candidate's principal theological viewpoints.
It occurred to me that these same questions, or many of them, may also, and just as easily, be used by someone trying to determine which church to attend or even wh…