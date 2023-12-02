Unveiling the Timeless Wisdom of Ephesians: A Reflection Two Centuries On
Ephesians 1:1 “Paul, an apostle of Christ Jesus by the will of God, To the saints who are in Ephesus, and are faithful in Christ Jesus:”
When a 21st-century Christian reads and interprets the Bible, how does that compare to, let’s say, a 19th-century Bible scholar?
We regularly hear that certain historical papers should be updated. Everything from the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights to the Bible is out of date and should be rev…