Uniquely Designed for Purpose: How Personality and Spiritual Gifts Shape the Body of Christ
Genesis 1:27 states “So God created mankind in his own image…”
Man is created in the image of God –
Genesis 1:27 states, “So God created mankind in his own image…” Consequently, we are, by nature, complex. We are also fallen; as much as God is holy and perfect, we are not.
By simple observation, we can see that people’s personalities are different and varied.
Although all Christians have access to the same fruits of t…