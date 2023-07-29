Understanding the Order of Salvation: Unveiling the Divine Plan
Romans 8:29-30 “…whom He foreknew, He also predestined…He also called…He also justified; and…He also glorified.”
Every believer’s redemption is a collaboration of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit!
Ephesians 1:3-13 shows how the Father chooses “Blessed be the God and Father…just as He chose us….” How the Son redeems, “In Him [Jesus] we have redemption through His blood….” And finally, how the Holy Spirit seals, “you were sealed in Him with the Holy Spirit of Promise…