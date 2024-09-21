Understanding Scripture – The Challenges of Translations
2 Timothy 4:2: “Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort, with complete patience and teaching.”
The Bible was written in three languages. The New Testament was written in Koine Greek, a simplified form of Classical Greek, while the Old Testament was mostly written in Hebrew. Aramaic, the traditional language of the Jewish people at the time of Christ, appears both in the Old Testament, for example, in portions …