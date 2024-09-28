Understanding Scripture – Principles of Interpretation
2 Timothy 2:15, “Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth.”
Now that we have a translation with which we’re comfortable (and again, there are no perfect translations, although some are more accurate than others), it would be helpful to review a system of interpreting that has proven to result in the most precise understanding.
Hermeneutics is such a system…