Understanding Biblical Prophecies: Is This the War of Gog and Magog?
Ezekiel 38:10-11 “...and you will devise an evil scheme and say, ‘I will go up against the land of unwalled villages.”
It’s often more intuitive to focus on the minutiae and miss the big picture of significant events. The October 2023 Israel carnage is an example.
The world is caught up in all facets of the current Middle East conflict. Is this really Israel’s land? What about the Palestinian’s rights? Is Iran behind Hamas? How can these horrors ever be justified? Is the…