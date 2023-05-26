Uncovering the Truth: How to Correctly Interpret the Bible
The Bible may just be the most misquoted book in history, which begs the question, “Can it be interpreted accurately?”
Principles of Biblical Interpretation
Are we able to understand Scripture? The Bible says that we can (2 Timothy 2:15). But accurate interpretation mandates that we take advantage of some basic principles:
Read the Bible literally unless there is a clear symbolic intent.
Review the cultural and historical background of a particular book or verse.
Determine …