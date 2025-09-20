Antonello da Messina, 'Saint Jerome in his Study' 1475

The Call to Imitation

Throughout Scripture, we are told:

1 Corinthians 11:1 “Be imitators of me, as I am of Christ.”

Really?

Christianity isn't about just avoiding hell, gaining prosperity, or moral superiority; it's about the Holy Spirit transforming your mind through God's Word.

Consistent meditation on God's Word transforms us into “imitators of Christ.”

The Biblical Foundation for Imitation

Old Testament Commands

The call to imitate God appears throughout the Hebrew Scriptures.

Leviticus 11:44 “For I am the Lord your God. Consecrate yourselves therefore, and be holy, for I am holy.” Deuteronomy 10:12 “And now, Israel, what does the Lord your God require of you, but to fear the Lord your God, to walk in all His ways, to love Him, to serve the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul.” Micah 6:8 “He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”

New Testament Expansion

The apostles reinforced this call with specific applications.

Ephesians 5:1 “Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children.” 1 Thessalonians 1:6 “And you became imitators of us and of the Lord, for you received the word in much affliction, with the joy of the Holy Spirit.” 1 John 2:6 “Whoever says he abides in Him ought to walk in the same way in which He walked.”

The Mechanism of Transformation

Paul reveals the process of transformation in Romans 12:2:

Romans 12:2 “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

The Greek word metamorphoo (transformed) describes a complete change from within. This isn't behavior modification; it's fundamental restructuring of thought patterns.

The mechanism?

Renewing the mind through sustained engagement with God's Word.

Proverbs 23:7 lays out the baseline, “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he.”

Paul further explains this focus in Philippians 4:8: “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”

What Biblical Meditation Actually Entails

The Foundation Verse

Psalm 1:2-3 “But His delight is in the law of the Lord, and on His law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers.”

The Hebrew word hagah (meditate) means to mutter, speak, or declare. It suggests both audible repetition and deep contemplation.

The Joshua Commission

Joshua 1:8 “This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success.”

Notice the connection: meditation leads to obedience, which produces divine blessing.

The Practical Framework

Biblical meditation involves four distinct elements:

1. Continuous Engagement

“Day and night” doesn't mean constant reading. It means maintaining awareness of God's truth throughout daily activities. This is the same engagement process regarding prayer, as stated in 1 Thessalonians 5:17, “Pray without ceasing.”

Psalm 119:97 “Oh how I love Your law! It is my meditation all the day.”

2. Verbal Processing

The Hebrew concept includes speaking God's Word aloud.

Psalm 119:13 “With my lips I declare all the rules of Your mouth.”

3. Deep Contemplation

Moving beyond surface reading to understanding implications and applications.

Psalm 119:15 “I will meditate on Your precepts and fix my eyes on Your ways.”

4. Practical Application

Meditation without obedience is mere intellectualism.

Psalm 119:59 “When I think on my ways, I turn my feet to Your testimonies.”

The Daily Practice

Morning Foundation

Begin each day by fixing your mind on a specific biblical truth. Choose a verse or passage for sustained focus.

John MacArthur explains: “The mind that feeds on Scripture in the morning will draw from that reservoir throughout the day” (Grace to You).

Continuous Awareness

Carry biblical truth into every activity. Let God's Word inform decisions, relationships, and responses.

Deuteronomy 6:6-7 “And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.”

Evening Reflection

Close each day by reviewing how God's truth applied to your experiences.

Psalm 4:4 “Be angry, and do not sin; ponder in your own hearts on your beds, and be silent.”

The Transformation Process

Gradual Change

Biblical meditation produces gradual but permanent change.

R.C. Sproul notes: “Sanctification is not instantaneous but progressive, requiring sustained engagement with God's revealed truth” (Systematic Theology).

Practical Holiness

The goal isn’t mystical experience but practical holiness.

A.W. Pink declares: “True meditation on Scripture always results in conformity to Christ's character” (The Sovereignty of God).

Divine Enablement

This process requires divine power, not human effort alone.

Philippians 2:13 “For it is God who works in you, both to will and to work for His good pleasure.”

Moving Forward

Christ's commands to follow Him and be holy require more than good intentions. They demand systematic engagement with His Word through biblical meditation.

Start with one verse. Carry it throughout your day. Speak it aloud. Consider its implications. Apply its truth to your circumstances.

The transformation you seek begins with the discipline you practice.

Psalm 119:11 “I have stored up Your word in my heart, that I might not sin against You.”

This is how you store up His Word.

This is how your mind gets transformed.

This is how you become like Christ.

To your transformation, Thad M Brown

P.S. Ready for an experiment? Pick any verse from my "12 Best Verses to Memorize" post and meditate on it daily this week. What transformation will you discover?