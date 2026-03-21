The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Steven Biggs's avatar
Steven Biggs
2d

I really enjoyed this! Thanks Thad. Excellent piece of writing.

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1 reply by Inevitable Truth | Thad Brown
Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
1d

By your good graces, I would like to repost this on Truth Social

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1 reply by Inevitable Truth | Thad Brown
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