The Tower of Babel wasn’t just some ancient oddity. It was a model; and every generation since then has repeated the same experiment, but with better branding.

The World Economic Forum calls it “global governance.” The United Nations calls it “sustainable development.” The vocabulary keeps getting softer. The blueprint is the same.

“Let us make a name for ourselves” (Genesis 11:4).

Same pride. Same arrogance. Same God watching over it all.

By globalism, I don’t mean commerce or cooperation between nations. I mean the belief that the solution to the problems of humanity is erasing God’s boundaries, because those boundaries are the obstacle to consolidating their authority.

What Babel Actually Was

Most people read Babel as a story about human overconfidence. Look at what God actually says about it.

After the flood, God gave Noah and his descendants a specific commandment: populate the Earth (Genesis 9:1). Babel wasn’t just a display of pride. It was open defiance of God’s commandment. Instead of spreading, they gathered. Instead of populating the Earth, they created a city. They were building a monument to their own unity in defiance of the God who had instructed them to scatter.

Genesis 11:4: “Come, let us build ourselves a city and a tower with its top in the heavens, and let us make a name for ourselves, lest we be dispersed over the face of the whole earth.”

They wanted the glory that belongs to God alone. And they desired to keep it forever.

Genesis 11:6: “Behold, they are one people, and they have all one language, and this is only the beginning of what they will do. And nothing that they propose to do will be impossible for them.”

That’s not a praise. It was an analysis. A unified society rebelling against God is the most dangerous structure that ever existed.

So He used their own stated fear as His instrument of judgment. The Hebrew פּוּץ (puwts, to disperse) appears in verse 4 as the one outcome the tower was built to prevent: “lest we be dispersed over the face of the whole earth.” It returns in verse 8 with God as the subject.

Genesis 11:8: “So the LORD dispersed them from there over the face of all the earth, and they left off building the city.”

Same word. They said it as a concern. God said it as a verdict.

Nations Are Not An Accident

The scattering at Babel was not disorder. It was God’s design.

Watch what God does next. The builders say “let us make a name for ourselves.” One chapter later God says to Abram, “I will make your name great” (Genesis 12:2).

Same noun. The sin was never calling for a name; it was a self-made one. And God’s answer to the tower is not another tower. It is one man, sent out. From that man a nation, from that nation a Savior, and from that Savior a kingdom.

Babel wanted a name in one generation. God took centuries, and He routed the lineage straight through Babylon (Matthew 1:17).

Acts 17:26–27: “And He made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined allotted periods and the boundaries of their dwelling place, that they should seek God, and perhaps feel their way toward Him and find Him.”

God established the boundaries. God set the times. And He gave a reason: so that men would seek Him.

Nations are not the consequence of His judgment. They are the foundations of His design.

Globalism is not transcending this design. It’s a rebellion against it.

Every institution that seeks to dissolve national boundaries, consolidate global authority, and manage humanity from a centralized structure is not solving a problem.

They are foolishly repeating one.

The World’s Leaders Know Exactly What They Are Building

Scripture does not drop the name. The city in Genesis becomes the empire in Daniel and the system in Revelation. Babel never died; it incorporated.

Psalm 2:1–4 reads like a current events briefing written three thousand years early:

“Why do the nations rage and the peoples plot in vain? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD and against His Anointed... He who sits in the heavens laughs.”

That laughter is not amusement. It is the certainty of a God who has already seen the end of every tower ever attempted.

Davos. Geneva. New York. Brussels. The venue changes. The agenda doesn’t: central control, managed populations, one system of authority over all people, all resources, and all information.

The Apostle John saw Babel completed. It runs three and one-half years (Revelation 13:5), and its reach is universal. John names the reach of the Antichrist's rule.

"And authority was given it over every tribe and people and language and nation." (Revelation 13:7).

One government. One economy. One system of total control. It all comes down to power.

Then it collapses.

God’s Version Of Unity

God is not against unity. He is against unity that excludes Him.

Zephaniah 3:9 is one of the most overlooked verses in prophetic Scripture:

“For at that time I will change the speech of the peoples to a pure speech, that all of them may call upon the name of the LORD and serve Him with one accord.”

One language. One people. One name. That’s divine unity.

But the name is His, not theirs.

The answer to Babel is not globalism. It is the Kingdom of God.

“The God of heaven will set up a kingdom that shall never be destroyed...it shall break in pieces all these kingdoms and bring them to an end, and it shall stand forever” (Daniel 2:44).

Every other tower falls. This tower doesn’t.

What The Church Must Do

The church is not called to political revolution. It is called to prophetic witness.

It has three responsibilities:

Name the spirit. Babel was not a construction project; it was a spiritual attitude: humanity asserting autonomy from God. Every attempt deserves the same name. The church that cannot name it is not being diplomatic. It is being unfaithful. Refuse the confusion. The name itself is the verdict. Genesis 11:9: “Therefore its name was called Babel, because there the LORD confused the language of all the earth.” Every system that promises coherence apart from God delivers the opposite. It will always promise more than it can deliver and demand more than it has a right to take. Philippians 3:20 answers it in five words: “Our citizenship is in heaven.” That is not a bumper sticker. It is an oath of allegiance sworn to another King. Stay on mission. God scattered humanity at Babel. He sent His church back into the scatter with a commission: make disciples of all nations, preach the gospel in every language, teach everything Christ commanded. The scattering made the nations. Christ sent His church to claim every one of them.

The builders are still building. They will not stop until the Builder of all things stops them.

He will. And it will take Him one hour.

Revelation 18:10: “For in a single hour your judgment has come.”

To His Glory,

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