The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
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The first 5 times in my annual Bible reading this sentence "And nothing that they propose to do will be impossible for them” caused me confusion and consternation. (Admittedly, sometimes I'm a bit slow.) I thought surely this was meant as hyperbole...because really?! Nothing would be impossible for mankind?!

Now I know God was not being hyperbolic at all; we are watching what man can do when God loosens the leash on Satan. The self-destructive modern inventions of AI, advanced weaponry, the surveillance state, global monetary control, etc., are, as you say, Thad, Babel-like. Same game, modernized strategy. The primary characteristics of sin; ambition, hubris and pride, are at the very core of our coming downfall because they intentionally don't include, nor glorify the Lord.

The rotten fruit of Satan's plans; the violence, corruption, lawlessness, perversions, and open rebellion to all that is godly and good, are overwhelming our world. Most of us encounter people daily, both secular and redeemed, who see and sense this. Those who cannot discern it, or worse, embrace and foster it, suffer from reprobate consciences that are seared to the TRUTH. They are active participants in bringing about God's wrath, and the world's destruction.

Scattering all the people by changing their language has always seemed to me a very gentle way for God to redirect man's rebellion. In their day it likely didn't feel gentle at all, as it must have created great confusion and conflict. But in the terms of God's historical, biblical judgments, the destruction of Babel must be among the most mild. (I marvel at how He uses such an ingenious array of solutions for the situations we put ourselves into: Isaiah 55:8 "For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the LORD.")

What is coming, and I believe very soon, will not be mild. Our holy, holy, holy God has clearly and repeatedly described what He has planned for Earth's future and the global elites' futures to establish His kingdom. They have been warned, but they do not believe Him.

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