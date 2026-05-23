The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
3h

Thank you. I just read the INEVITABLE TRUTH's byline. Weekly insights that replace shallow Christianity with Biblical Maturity. Which is expresses what I have tried to express to some other Substackers.. but you have spent a lot of time thinking about the Economy and Christianity.. which goes hand and hand given that God says He owns the cattle on a Thousand hills and HE gave us stewardship over the animals and land. THANK YOU. YOU GOT IT DOWN RIGHT. YES.. by extension then THEY.. the left are also excluding GOD in their reviling of individual rights and ownership. :) I don't have to explain to you. Have a good Memorial Weekend.

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