What One Economist Saw That Scripture Already Knew

Have you ever wondered why the left is the way it is?

You have to wonder when you hear what they claim. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says "you can't earn a billion dollars." Barack Obama told business owners "you didn't build that." Elizabeth Warren insists "there is nobody in this country who got rich on his own." Bernie Sanders wrote an entire book arguing billionaires should not exist. These are not fringe voices. They are the mainstream of one of America's two political parties.

Against the United States. Against free speech. Against capitalism. Against merit and achievement. Against the traditional family. Against religious liberty. Against anyone who builds, earns, or succeeds on their own terms.

We could call it ideology. But it’s far deeper than that.

A secular economist named Joseph Schumpeter identified the root problem in 1942. He was not a Christian. He was not a conservative. He was simply honest enough to follow the argument where it led.

What he found lines up precisely with what Scripture diagnosed centuries earlier.

The Observation

In his book Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy (1942), Schumpeter made an observation that has only grown more relevant: capitalism generates a class of intellectuals who depend on the system for their platform and income but have no direct stake in building it.

The entrepreneur risks capital. He succeeds or fails based on whether he serves others well. The inventor puts years into solving a problem nobody else will touch. The market rewards him only if and when the solution works. The businessman builds systems that serve customers at scale. His profit margin measures how well he serves them.

The intellectual is above all of that. He profits from capitalism’s infrastructure — its media, universities, and entertainment — while building none of it. And because he does not profit the way the builder profits, Schumpeter argued, he resents it.

Could that be why Hollywood has so many self-canonizing award ceremonies:

the Emmys, the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the Grammys, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Critics' Choice Awards, the BAFTAs, the Directors Guild Awards, the Writers Guild Awards, the Producers Guild Awards, the People's Choice Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, the Tony Awards, the Pulitzer Prizes, the National Book Awards, the Nobel Prize for Literature, the MacArthur Genius Grants, and the Guggenheim Fellowships…

An entire calendar of ceremonies where the same class hands trophies to itself. A film can lose millions of dollars and still win Best Picture. The market tells the entrepreneur whether they’ve succeeded. The intellectual class can’t be bothered by that verdict, so it manufactures its own participation trophies.

That resentment, dressed in ideological language, becomes the engine of anti-capitalism.

What Schumpeter Missed

Schumpeter traced it to the paycheck. Scripture traced it to the soul.

He described the intellectual class and its contempt for those who produce as a structural feature of capitalism. But the Bible identifies it as something older and darker than any economic system.

The Greek word for envy is φθόνος (phthonos). Not mere jealousy, which wants what another has. Phthonos wants the other person not to have it also. It is the active wish for another’s undoing.

Its modern incarnation is TDS. The intellectual class did not merely oppose one man. It wants his complete undoing. Schumpeter would not have been surprised.

James 4:2 saw it coming: "You covet and cannot obtain, so you fight and quarrel."

Schumpeter said capitalism funds the class that will destroy it. The Bible says envy was always the weapon. Capitalism just handed it a microphone.

What Scripture Actually Says About Work

The Bible does not treat work as a necessary evil. It treats it as a calling.

Proverbs 22:29 is not a warm sentiment: “Do you see a man skillful in his work? He will stand before kings.” The Hebrew word for skillful is מָהִיר (mahir): swift, sharp, practiced. A man who masters his craft and serves others through it does not end up in obscurity. He ends up before kings.

Proverbs 14:23 draws the line harder: “In all toil there is profit, but mere talk tends only to poverty.” Solomon was not interested in the theorist. He was interested in the builder.

The parable of the talents in Matthew 25 makes this explicit in theological terms. The master entrusts capital; τάλαντον (talanton, a weight of silver), to three servants. Two deploy it. One buries it. The master’s response to the one who buried it is not mild disappointment. It is judgment: “You wicked and slothful servant.”

The servant did not steal. He did not misuse what he was given. He simply refused to put it to work. That was enough for the master to call him wicked.

The Bible does not separate stewardship from accountability. Neither did Schumpeter, though he framed it in economic rather than eternal terms.

The Diagnosis Both Got Right

Schumpeter argued that the intellectual class holds enormous cultural power precisely because it controls the narrative: academia, entertainment, journalism, publishing, and the arts. The people who define the terms of the debate do not want answers. Answers end debates. Ended debates end careers.

Paul diagnosed the root two thousand years earlier. Romans 1:22 does not need three paragraphs to make the case: “Claiming to be wise, they became fools.”

Schumpeter saw the class. Paul saw the condition. One wrote an economics treatise. The other wrote the verdict.

Builder or Critic. Pick One.

The contrast Schumpeter drew is the same one Scripture draws; it simply lacks the eternal dimension.

The builder serves his neighbor. The inventor solves his neighbor's problem. The businessman creates systems that serve thousands of neighbors he will never meet. This is not greed. It is the deployment of gifts on behalf of others at a scale that produces genuine material benefit.

The critic produces words about what the builder built. Words have their place. But commentary is not creation and should not command the same reward.

Ask yourself which lane you are in. Are you building something? Inventing something? Creating something that serves others and produces real value? Or are you analyzing those who do?

Jesus did not commission critics. He commissioned builders. The Great Commission is the most ambitious construction project in history, and one with an eternal address.

The Final Balance Sheet

Schumpeter was right. Capitalism produces people who resent producers. But the root is not structural. It’s theological.

Proverbs 14:30 gives the diagnosis in five words: “envy makes the bones rot.”

The economist saw the pattern. The Bible names the poison.

The cure is not a different economic system. It is repentance, vocation, and the willingness to deploy what God gave you in service to others, regardless of whether the intellectuals approve.

Build something. Serve someone. Answer for it before the Master.

That is the only audit that matters.

To His Glory,

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