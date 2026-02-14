Your instincts are lying to you.

When hardship hits, your flesh screams two words: fight or flight.

Push back, or run away, but resist the discomfort at all costs.

But God’s Word says something that offends every natural impulse you have.

James 1:2-4 — “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.”

Joy? In trials?

That’s not a suggestion. It’s a command.

And it reveals something critical about how God grows His children.

Your Response Reveals Your Theology

The natural man meets suffering with resistance.

The mature believer meets it with submission.

R.C. Sproul put it plainly: “God just doesn’t throw a life preserver to a drowning person. He goes to the bottom of the sea, and pulls a corpse from the bottom of the sea, takes him up on the bank, breathes into him the breath of life and makes him alive” (R.C. Sproul).

That same sovereign God who saved you is now sanctifying you.

And His preferred tool? Affliction.

In his sermon series on James, John MacArthur declares: “God doesn’t have to test any of us to find out what’s in our heart. God tests us so we can find out” (Grace to You, The Purpose of Trials).

And then he drives it deeper: “So many people who might be confident of their faith on the surface find that when it goes under the water of sorrow and affliction it loses all its brilliance, showing itself to be, in fact, an imitation. While on the other hand, the true child of God shines as a genuine diamond in the water of adversity” (Grace to You, How to Endure Trials).

The fight-or-flight response treats trials as accidents.

Scripture treats them as appointments.

When the Church Becomes Job’s Friends

As if the trial itself isn’t enough, there’s a second wound that cuts even deeper.

It comes from inside the church.

When suffering enters a believer’s life, well-meaning Christians often reach for the same broken theology Job’s friends used: you must have done something wrong.

Job 42:7 — “After the Lord had spoken these words to Job, the Lord said to Eliphaz the Temanite: ‘My anger burns against you and against your two friends, for you have not spoken of Me what is right, as My servant Job has.’”

God Himself rebuked the theology that equates suffering with personal failure.

Yet that same theology thrives in churches today.

The prosperity gospel has trained an entire generation to believe that hardship is evidence of weak faith; that if you were really walking with God, this wouldn’t be happening to you.

Justin Peters, who lives with cerebral palsy and has spent decades exposing this lie, recounted the story of a woman who came to him in tears after one of his seminars. She told him about her 8-year-old son with muscular dystrophy: “I’ve been told by so many that if I had enough faith my son would be healed. I’ve been told that if I loved him enough he would be healed. All of these years, I have blamed myself for my son’s illness” (Baptist Press).

That’s what bad theology does.

It takes a person already crushed under the weight of suffering and adds guilt on top of it.

John MacArthur identifies this pattern directly in the prosperity movement. As he writes in Strange Fire, these practices “distort the biblical message and leave congregants feeling guilty for their perceived inadequacies” (Strange Fire, 2013).

Ligonier Ministries, the teaching ministry founded by R.C. Sproul, states it with theological precision: “Physical, material, and financial prosperity are no sure marks of God’s favor, and suffering is no sure mark of His displeasure” (Ligonier, A Field Guide on False Teaching).

Here’s the truth your condemning friends need to hear.

Trials are not evidence of God’s disappointment. They are evidence of His engagement.

Peters himself came to this conclusion after years of living with the very condition false teachers said God should have healed: “Next to my salvation, my cerebral palsy is one of the greatest gifts God has ever given me. I have come to know and experience Him in ways I could never have done otherwise. God has used it to keep me dependent upon Him” (Baptist Press).

If you are in a trial right now, and someone in your church is suggesting your suffering is your fault, hand them the book of Job.

God had strong words for people who preach that theology.

What Happens When Children Disobey

Here’s where it gets uncomfortable.

God doesn’t ignore rebellion in His own family.

If you belong to Him, you will be corrected.

Paul Washer drives this home with characteristic directness: “If you are a genuinely born again Christian, a child of God, you will walk in the way of righteousness as a style of life, and if you step off that path of righteousness the Father will come for you. He will discipline you. He will put you back on that path” (Shocking Youth Message).

And then the terrifying corollary: “If you step off that path and there’s no discipline and you continue on that path, you can have no assurance whatsoever of your salvation. And it is not that you lost your salvation; it’s that you’re showing now that you never had it” (Paul Washer).

That’s the distinction most professing Christians miss entirely.

Discipline isn’t punishment; it’s also proof of sonship.

A.W. Pink, writing in his Exposition of Hebrews, also makes this distinction: “When the believer is smarting under the rod, let him not say, God is now punishing me for my sins. That can never be; that is most dishonoring to the blood of Christ. God is correcting thee in love, not smiting in wrath” (An Exposition of Hebrews).

And then he adds: “Chastisement evidences our Divine sonship; the father of a family does not concern himself with those on the outside” (An Exposition of Hebrews).

The child who is never corrected has reason to question whether he belongs to the Father at all.

Stop Fighting and Running. Start Submitting.

Every trial you face is doing one of two things:

Refining genuine faith into something unshakable

Exposing a profession that was never real

Your flesh will always default to escape.

Your church may default to blame.

Faith defaults to trust.

The question isn’t whether God will bring trials.

The question is whether you’ll count them as joy or treat them as enemies.

James 1:12 — “Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love Him.”

Stop fighting God’s process.

Stop listening to those who tell you suffering means failure.

He’s not breaking you.

He’s building you.

To His Glory,

