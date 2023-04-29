The Slippery Slope of Selective Bible Belief: Why it's All or Nothing
We've all heard it before, “I believe in the Bible, but not that whale story….” Is that possible?
Can Christians believe in some parts of the Bible and not others?
Actually, no! – but let me explain.
The All or Nothing Premise
To begin, 2 Tim 3:16 states that “all scripture is God-breathed and profitable….” Addit…